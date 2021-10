PG&E is hosting a webinar for Sonoma and Marin County residents tomorrow evening. The subject the utility will be discussing is their new powerline safety settings, specifically the sensitivity of some of their electric equipment in high fire-threat districts to automatically turn off power faster if the system detects a problem. They will discuss adjusted settings taken in local communities to reduce the risk of wildfire, steps to reduce the frequency and length of outages, ongoing efforts to strengthen the electric system, and resources that are available to support customers. The webinar is Wednesday from 5:30 PM to 7 PM. More information can be found at pge.com/firesafetywebinars.

SONOMA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO