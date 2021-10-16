CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New California law expands visitation, testimony protections for children in family court

By Cathie Anderson
Sacramento Bee
 8 days ago

While California law has long required judges to consider a parent's history of abuse and habitual drug use when making decisions on a child's custody, it has not done so when it regards visitation. That will change next year when a new law, SB 654, goes into effect.

www.sacbee.com

