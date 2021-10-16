CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Iran sentences ex-central bank chief to 10 years in prison

By MAYUKO ONO, PAN PYLAS - Associated Press
Derrick
 9 days ago

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A court sentenced the former governor of...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoin.com

Iran to Pilot ‘National Cryptocurrency,’ Amend Central Bank Law

The central bank of Iran is gearing up to begin the pilot phase of its digital currency project in the near future, its new head announced to representatives of local media. The monetary authority is also preparing to move forward with a plan to reform the legislation that governs its own activities.
WORLD
Derrick

Sudanese gov't officials detained; group sees apparent coup

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese officials say military forces have detained at least five senior government officials on Monday, as the Sudanese Professionals’ Association has called on people to take to the street to counter an apparent military coup. The association, Sudan’s main pro-democratic political group, also said there were internet...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Prison#Foreign Currency#Smuggling#Ap
Derrick

Ex-Saudi official claims damaging intel against crown prince

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A former senior Saudi security official who helped oversee joint U.S. counterterrorism efforts claimed in an interview with “60 Minutes” that the kingdom's crown prince once spoke of killing a sitting Saudi monarch before his own father was crowned king. Saad al-Jabri did not...
MIDDLE EAST
Derrick

Wife of jailed Turkish activist says case is 'inexplicable'

ISTANBUL (AP) — The wife of a jailed philanthropist at the center of a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and 10 Western nations described her husband’s imprisonment as inexplicable Monday. “There’s no way this situation can be explained either logically or legally,” Ayse Bugra said in comments published on Halk TV’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
techstartups.com

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warns: Governments are trying to weaken the encryption systems to get access to people’s personal messages

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden is back in the news. In September, Snowden warned people not to use ExpressVPN. “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be,” Snowden said. The warning came after it was revealed that Daniel Gericke, CIO of ExpressVPN, is one of the three former U.S. intelligence operatives who agreed today not to fight charges they illegally helped UAE hack people.
TECHNOLOGY
CNN

Italian flight attendants strip off to protest working conditions

(CNN) — Italy's new national airline, ITA Airways, took to the skies last week, but all is not well on the ground of Italian aviation. Former Alitalia flight attendants protested this week against job losses and pay cuts in a particularly Italian way -- by taking their clothes off. At...
ADVOCACY
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden says cops, first responders should be fired for refusing COVID vaccine

President Joe Biden said police officers and first responders should be fired from their jobs for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccines. During a town hall discussion with CNN on Thursday night, host Anderson Cooper said that as many as one in three police officers and first responders in major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and Baltimore are refusing to comply with their city’s vaccine mandates. Asked whether those first responders should be mandated to get the vaccines and fired if they don’t, Biden replied, “yes and yes.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy