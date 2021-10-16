After months in lockdown, a weary world is ready to dance

Elated Sydneysiders were emerging from almost four months of "blood, sweat and no beers" early Monday as a long coronavirus lockdown was lifted in Australia's largest city.
Sydney's more than five million residents have been subjected to a 106-day lockdown, designed to limit the march of the highly transmissible Delta variant.
With new infections now falling -- New South Wales state recorded 477 cases on Sunday -- and more than 70 percent of over-16s double vaccinated, Sydney was dusting off the cobwebs.
A handful of venues -- including some bars and slot machine rooms -- planned to open at 12:01 am local time to vaccinated customers.
We know you’ve missed experiencing the thrill of movement set to music with fellow dance lovers in the darkened splendor of the Mahalia Jackson Theater, but we are excited to let you know that Dance is Back in New Orleans…. are your Ready To Dance?. The New Orleans Ballet Association...
A Russian fitness coach’s rescue attempt of a friend trapped in churning Mediterranean waters turned deadly after both were swept out to sea—as the entire tragedy unfolded on video, captured by the coach’s distressed wife. The horrifying footage subsequently went viral on Russian social media, even as the coach’s family...
Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
Ricarlo Flanagan has died at the age of 40. The rapper's agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, told PEOPLE that his client passed away over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. His cause of death was not confirmed. Article continues below advertisement. Article continues below...
50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month. Emer McCarthy reports.
It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
According to a recent social media post, “Blue Bloods” star Steve Schirripa has called off an upcoming event. The 64-year-old actor shared the disappointing news on Saturday, Oct. 23. Here’s what the former star of “The Sopranos” had to say: “Do (sic) to unforeseen circumstances the event in Port Washington...
The year 2018 was a pivotal one in the produce industry, the Red Delicious was supplanted as the most popular apple in America by the sweeter, crisper Gala. It was only a matter of time. The Red Delicious looked the part of the king of the apples with its deep red, flawless skin. But its interior was soft, mealy, and pretty bland. The Red Delicious was popular for growers because its skin hid any bruises and it was desired by consumers because of its appearance.
Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
Salma Hayek is renowned for her long brunette hair which she typically styles in loose waves. But in a gorgeous new Instagram post, the Frida actress looked completely different with a bold 'do. The mom-of-one's hair was worn straight with a platinum blond streak. The image was a throwback picture,...
A young couple has transformed a rain-damaged, ant-infested rundown 1985 caravan into a gorgeous modern home on wheels. Kaylah Shannon Pontin, 26, and husband Dylan Patrick, 29, bought the Ever New Pop Top caravan from her dad's neighbour after it had been left idle in the front yard for more than 20 years.
Janelle Brown is squeezing in some “last-minute joy” before bailing on RV life for the season. This declaration has left Sister Wives fans scratching their heads as they didn’t realize living in an RV on the land was only a part-time thing for Janelle. Janelle Brown previously mentioned bailing on...
Rivers of molten lava have wreaked havoc on the Spanish island of La Palma, destroying buildings and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people and abandonment of pets. But the humble honey bee has found an ingenious way to preserve its home. The black bees, which are native to the...
She used to be the tallest living teenager, but now Rumeysa Gelgi of Turkey is all grown up and is the tallest living woman. "I feel very proud to receive this new record title as the tallest living woman," Gelgi said. Guinness World Records has certified the 24-year-old in its...
For days, Spain was gripped by the drama of four hungry dogs trapped by an erupting volcano as daring plans were made to rescue them by drone. The four emaciated dogs, all a local hunting breed known as Podenco Canario, were trapped in Todoque which has been swamped by lava since the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19.
LA PALMA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Spanish drone company trying to rescue three dogs trapped near an erupting volcano on the island of La Palma has found no sign of the animals, but discovered human footprints in the ash-covered no-go area, and a message: "The dogs are fine". Images...
Comments / 0