New York Jets top-10 defensive snap leaders through the first 5 games

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Tonight the Jets AFC division rival play on Monday Night Football, as the Bills take on the Titans. The AFC East has seen the Bills step into the Patriots shoes as the elite of the division without hesitation. For now, it seems as if there isn’t any team in the division who will challenge them yet this season. For the Jets, the team is coming off their Week 6 bye and face the New England Patriots. Hopefully Zach Wilson’s performance is better than when the two teams met a few weeks ago. Wilson had his worst start as a rookie in that game, so the bar is fairly low. Let’s hope the team can get the job done against the Pats. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO