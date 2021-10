With the chillier fall and winter months quickly approaching, the time for acquiring an influenza vaccine draws near. A contagious disease that annually, and aggressively, spreads between October and May, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that while anyone can get the flu, it is more dangerous for infants, young children, people 65 years and older, those pregnant and people with certain health conditions involving weakened immune symptoms.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO