CLEVELAND, Ohio ― Northeast Ohio can expect rain, more rain, and even more rain this week. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say highs will reach approach the mid-60s on Monday. There is a 70% chance of showers, however, and thunderstorms could pop up after 3 p.m. Thunderstorms are possible throughout the day in the Akron area, and temps will stay in the low 60s. Thunderstorms remain possible overnight and showers are likely in both Cleveland and Akron. Temps will drop to the upper 40s.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO