Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but spiritually? We're already there. And what better way to celebrate than to visit a haunted house, of which there are plenty in the Portland area. Whether you want to get lost inside a Victorian labyrinth and fight to keep your soul away from Madam Underhill or fight your way through the pitch-black while avoiding ghosts and other monsters, the right haunted house is out there for your particular spectral specs.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO