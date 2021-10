Almost all top players in darts have a nickname nowadays. Vincent van der Voort, however, is not a fan of it. Van der Voort was originally given the nickname 'Fast Vinnie'. "That is made up by the PDC or broadcasters. I have no say in that and fortunately so, making up your own nickname would be a bit sad. They did ask me what I thought of it. I didn't like it at all, I'm not a fan of nicknames anyway. At the moment I'm not the fastest player in the world anymore by the way," Van der Voort says on the podcast 'Everybody Loves Darts'.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO