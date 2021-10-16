CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Fight Night 195: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZeMcr_0cTCm8Z700

In a women’s featherweight bout in the main event, Aspen Ladd meets Norma Dumont Saturday at UFC Fight Night 195 – also known as UFC Vegas 40 and UFC on ESPN+ 53 – at the UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Below, we analyze the UFC Fight Night 195 Ladd vs. Dumont odds and lines, with picks and predictions.

The card can be viewed on ESPN+ with the prelims at 4:30 p.m. ET and the main card at 7 p.m. ET.

Ladd checks into this main event with a slight advantage with 5.22-to-4.98 significant strikes landed per minute, and a 60.62-to-58.94 significant strikes accuracy percentage. She also has an edge in the takedown average, while posting a 1.22 submission average.

It’s been fun watching Ladd since she debuted in the UFC Oct. 21, 2017, win or lose. Four of her five fights have been stoppages via KO/TKO, where she’s posted a 3-1 record. The only time she went the distance was May 18, 2019, against Sijara Eubanks.

Dumont was knocked out in her UFC debut Feb. 29, 2020, against Megan Anderson, but she bounced back with decision victories against Ashlee Evans-Smith and Felicia Spencer.

UFC Fight Night 195 Ladd vs. Dumont: Odds and lines

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:25 a.m. ET.

  • Fight result (2-way line): Ladd -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Dumont +110 (bet $100 to win $110)
  • Over/Under: 4.5 rounds (Over -101 | Under -135)
  • Will the fight go the distance? (Yes +112 | No -155)

Play our new free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

UFC Fight Night 195 Ladd vs. Dumont: Odds, lines, predictions and picks

Records: Ladd (9-1-0) | Dumont (6-1-0)

Fight result (2-way line or money line)

LADD (-140) has big-time punching power for someone of her smaller stature, and she is going to take it to Dumont in this one.

In addition, Ladd doesn’t waste time. Seven of her 10 career professional fights ended via KO/TKO, with six victories. She also has a submission win to her credit, with the two remaining fights going the distance. As such, on Method of Victory, take LADD BY KO/TKO (+250) for a chance to more than double up.

Over/Under (O/U)

Play the UNDER 4.5 ROUNDS (-135), as Ladd doesn’t like to go very deep into the night. Yes, Dumont has just one stoppage in three UFC bouts, but “The Immortal” was knocked out in her debut last year. The favorite will drop Dumont before the judges need to get involved.

Watch this card with ESPN+ by signing up here.

Visit MMA Junkie for more fight news and analysis.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @WinWithJoe on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
ufc.com

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

The middle card in October’s five-event line-up features the second consecutive main event featuring female fighters, as Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont meet in an impromptu featherweight clash just a week after Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez topped the marquee in their pivotal strawweight engagement. If you read this column...
UFC
Empire Sports Media

UFC Vegas 40 Preview: Aspen Ladd – Norma Dumont

Tomorrow in the main event of UFC Vegas 40, we are going to see a rare headliner in the women’s featherweight division. One of the brightest prospects in the promotion Aspen Ladd (9-1) makes her return as she takes on Norma Dumont (6-1). Ladd was supposed to fight last weekend...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Anderson
Person
Felicia Spencer
Person
Aspen Ladd
Person
Sijara Eubanks
MMA Fighting

Norma Dumont jabs her way to victory against Aspen Ladd in lackluster UFC Vegas 40 main event

Norma Dumont did just enough to win her first main event at UFC Vegas 40 while picking up a unanimous decision over Aspen Ladd. The five-round fight mostly showcased Dumont tossing out a lead jab that was consistently popping Ladd in the face, with Ladd’s offensive output nearly non-existent in her first fight back in nearly two years after major reconstructive knee surgery. When the fight ended, Dumont had clearly earned the victory, although it’s tough to imagine she’ll have many highlights to admire when replaying the fight in the future.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs. Dumont picks, odds, & analysis

It doesn’t look like the UFC is about to course correct on their low-quality Fight Night cards anytime soon. However, UFC Vegas 40 may just be their least enthralling entry of the year. In the main event, Aspen Ladd takes on Norma Dumont in a featherweight fight that’s hard to distinguish from anything in the prelims. Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe in the co-main event only furthers that vibe.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 40 weigh-in results: Aspen Ladd, Norma Dumont hit mark for featherweight headliner, one bout cancelled

Aspen Ladd didn’t have any trouble with the scale this time. Two weeks after she failed to make weight and saw a bantamweight bout against Macy Chiasson cancelled, Ladd successfully hit the mark for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 40 featherweight main event opposite Norma Dumont. Ladd was the first fighter to weigh in, coming in at 145 pounds, while Dumont weighed in at 145.5 pounds.
UFC
ufc.com

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting women’s featherweight bout that will see No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd step in for injured Holly Holm to face Norma Dumont. In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will take on rising prospect Carlos Felipe. UFC FIGHT...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Espn#Combat#Ko Tko#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports
MLive

UFC Fight Night - Ladd vs. Dumont (10/16/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

For the second week in a row, two women will headline an exciting UFC Fight Night card. This time, the two combatants are from divisions, and will have try and show they are the best up-and-coming pound-for-pound fighters in the promotion. The fight between Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont is...
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Appears On AEW Dynamite

Meet the new one. AEW has put together quite the roster over its history and part of that is due to bringing in new wrestlers here and there. Sometimes you need to add in some fresh blood, which is what AEW often does well. You can get those wrestlers from a variety of places and now it seems that they are at least interested in bringing in someone who used to wrestle elsewhere.
WWE
CBS Sports

Boxing news, rumors: 'Tank' Davis to face Rolando Romero; Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos heads to Matchroom

Gervonta Davis' next fight is officially set with the fast-rising star facing Rolando Romero on Dec. 5. The fight will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles and will air on Showtime pay-per-view, the fighter announced on social media on Wednesday. Showtime has yet to confirm the bout. If it happens on Dec. 5, it will mark the third Showtime PPV to take place on a Sunday this calendar year.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Mike Tyson gives Humble Response to Deontay Wilder Claiming he could KO Him in His Prime

The former Heavyweight Champions Mike Tyson has responded to Deontay Wilder claiming that he would knock out Mike Tyson when he was in his prime. Deontay Wilder got knocked out by the Gypsy King in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time in Las Vegas. It was a cracking fight, but Tyson Fury showed his class and really does look like one of the best Heavyweights of all time.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

UFC 2021 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

So far, 2021 has felt like one of the most significant years for the Ultimate Fighting Championship since its inception in 1993.A host of intriguing match-ups and enthralling bouts have seen mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion further its reach and strengthen its credibility in the eyes of many observers – as well as the credibility of the sport.And while no fighter has yet matched the crossover status of Conor McGregor, athletes like Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev have continued to attract enough interest from fans of other sports to suggest that the UFC will soon have more genuine...
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Makes In-Ring Debut With AEW

WWE has released a number of talents so far in 2021, and one of the names who happened to get released back in June was none other than former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. Tony Nese made an appearance during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and on Sunday he...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy