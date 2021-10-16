UFC Fight Night 195: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont odds, picks and prediction

In a women’s featherweight bout in the main event, Aspen Ladd meets Norma Dumont Saturday at UFC Fight Night 195 – also known as UFC Vegas 40 and UFC on ESPN+ 53 – at the UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Below, we analyze the UFC Fight Night 195 Ladd vs. Dumont odds and lines, with picks and predictions.

The card can be viewed on ESPN+ with the prelims at 4:30 p.m. ET and the main card at 7 p.m. ET.

Ladd checks into this main event with a slight advantage with 5.22-to-4.98 significant strikes landed per minute, and a 60.62-to-58.94 significant strikes accuracy percentage. She also has an edge in the takedown average, while posting a 1.22 submission average.

It’s been fun watching Ladd since she debuted in the UFC Oct. 21, 2017, win or lose. Four of her five fights have been stoppages via KO/TKO, where she’s posted a 3-1 record. The only time she went the distance was May 18, 2019, against Sijara Eubanks.

Dumont was knocked out in her UFC debut Feb. 29, 2020, against Megan Anderson, but she bounced back with decision victories against Ashlee Evans-Smith and Felicia Spencer.

UFC Fight Night 195 Ladd vs. Dumont: Odds and lines

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; Lines last updated at 7:25 a.m. ET.

Fight result (2-way line) : Ladd -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Dumont +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

: Ladd -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Dumont +110 (bet $100 to win $110) Over/Under : 4.5 rounds (Over -101 | Under -135)

: 4.5 rounds (Over -101 | Under -135) Will the fight go the distance? (Yes +112 | No -155)

UFC Fight Night 195 Ladd vs. Dumont: Odds, lines, predictions and picks

Records: Ladd (9-1-0) | Dumont (6-1-0)

Fight result (2-way line or money line)

LADD (-140) has big-time punching power for someone of her smaller stature, and she is going to take it to Dumont in this one.

In addition, Ladd doesn’t waste time. Seven of her 10 career professional fights ended via KO/TKO, with six victories. She also has a submission win to her credit, with the two remaining fights going the distance. As such, on Method of Victory, take LADD BY KO/TKO (+250) for a chance to more than double up.

Play the UNDER 4.5 ROUNDS (-135), as Ladd doesn’t like to go very deep into the night. Yes, Dumont has just one stoppage in three UFC bouts, but “The Immortal” was knocked out in her debut last year. The favorite will drop Dumont before the judges need to get involved.

