It was the kind of match you just can't look away from. I was sitting there on my porch in Virginia with the crisp, fall wind hitting my neck. As I contemplated going to grab a hoodie, I just knew I couldn't, fearing I would miss just one of the countless moments piling up in the dying embers of a top quality match. What we were seeing was thrilling, nerve-racking and just hard to understand. Sitting alongside my wife and my father-in-law, with hot drinks in hand, time and time again we were left saying, "No. No way. This is unbelievable."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO