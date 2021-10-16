AARP scam alert: Becky from Medicare

Vaccination Rates Increased Slightly in Same Time Period; More than Half of Nursing Home Staff Vaccinated in Every State. October 18, 2021 - WASHINGTON—The latest data from AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard shows the coronavirus continued to impact nursing home residents and staff in the four weeks ending September 19. Resident deaths from coronavirus doubled since the last dashboard release, with more than 2,000 lives lost in nursing homes from mid-August to mid-September. The rate of new staff and resident cases also increased, and residents who are not fully vaccinated were twice as likely be infected as those who are fully vaccinated. Cases and deaths would be even higher if not for the availability of vaccines, underscoring the importance of continuing access to COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots for eligible residents and staff.

