AARP scam alert: Becky from Medicare

By AARP Maine
boothbayregister.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past few months thousands of robocalls have been hitting U.S. phone lines claiming to be “Becky, from Medicare.” And trust us, this is a conversation you’ll want to skip. A target will receive a prerecorded call from “Becky from Medicare” and is asked to press...

www.boothbayregister.com

