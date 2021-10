SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – An escaped bear led to a temporary bear ban at a Tahoe rescue center. The state is now requiring that Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care make repairs before allowing them to care for any additional bears. Ann Bryant, executive director of the Bear League, and her team rescued a bear this past August but was told by the state not to bring it to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. “It’s just kind of a major setback,” said Ann Bryant. That message came after Tamarack the six-month cub whose paws were burned in the Tamarack Fire dug under the facilities fence...

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO