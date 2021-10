The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department’s assistant police chief said as an 18-year-old cadet, she was told to get an abortion or be fired. Chanel Dickerson is one of 10 current and former Black female police officers suing the D.C. Metro Police, claiming racial and gender discrimination. In their 250-page complaint, the 10 women say they were discriminated against and the division in charge of addressing such issues was run by a man who has repeatedly expressed hostility toward female officers and colluded with management to discredit women who come forward.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO