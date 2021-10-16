CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Geraldine (Heckel) Kneser

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith sadness we announce the death of our beloved family matriarch, Geraldine (Heckel) Kneser. Geri passed to new life on October 14, 2021. She is now blessedly reunited with Harlow, her loving husband, and John, her cherished five-year-old son, bringing her family comfort as we mark the end of an...

