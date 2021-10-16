Geraldine (Heckel) Kneser

Each year the American Library Association tracks books that someone somewhere tries to get banned, and compiles a list of the 10 most challenged titles. This year, the most banned book is George, published by Scholastic. Among the complaints against this middle-grade novel is that it “conflicts with a religious viewpoint,” and doesn’t “reflect the values of our community.” It is the story of a 10 year-old named George, who dreams of playing the lead role in the school play, “Charlotte’s Web.” There’s one problem with that dream … Charlotte is a girl. And, it turns out, so is George. But George is afraid to tell anyone her secret. Spoiler Alert: George tells, plays Charlotte to great acclaim, and no religions or community values are harmed.

