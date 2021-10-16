'The View' Exec Producer Banned Staff From Talking To Meghan McCain: Report

In Meghan McCain’s new memoir, she tore into Whoopi Goldberg for turning her back on her and the ‘hurtful’ treatment that left a ‘scar on our relationship.’. “When I first joined The View in 2017, I felt a connection to Whoopi [Goldberg],” writes Meghan McCain in her new audio memoir, Bad Republican, according to the excerpt published by Variety. Meghan, 36, said that Whoopi, 65, had “made a promise to my father [John McCain] that she would look after me, and she kept her word for the first two years that I was on the show.” However, Meghan claimed that about halfway through her four-year run on The View, things changed. “The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO