'The View' Exec Producer Banned Staff From Talking To Meghan McCain: Report

By Catherine Armecin
 8 days ago
Meghan McCain's former boss at "The View" had a dramatic reaction to her new gigs, a report has claimed. After exiting the ABC talk show in August, McCain, 36, is set to release an audiobook memoir titled "Bad Republican" and has also scored a new job at The Daily Mail as...

Linda Kukor
8d ago

Although I'm not a Meghan fan, noboy has the right to tell anyone who they can talk to. This is still America the last time I checked.

Doris Frayer
8d ago

Meghan McCain didn't try to do better. Always angry. It wasn't what she said but how she said it and reacted, her nose twitching! I don't how her siblings get along with her because she is one nasty young woman. Her father and mother were never that awful and hateful. She was given an amazing opportunity because of the McCain name but she squandered her blessing. It was The View's fault for hiring her.

Chuck G55
7d ago

Pampered, entitled, over indulged daughters find it hard to deal with others once adoring daddy is gone. No one else thinks you are the best thing since shoelaces.

