Class of ‘96 says…

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
Vita Vea is among the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. But did you know that he was a stud as a running back in high school too?. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, CBS showed video of Vea’s high school running back highlights.
BOWLING GREEN — For the first time since Scotty Miller was in its building, Bowling Green State University’s football program has a potential NFL prospect on hand. Davon Ferguson has always been a talented player, earning a scholarship to play at Kansas in the Big 12 as a three-star prospect out of high school. But after transferring to BGSU’s program, he has become its best player and is working towards placing himself on the radars of NFL teams.
The defense doesn't give up any points, we win. Seems simple enough that we've had a breakdown in the defense somewhere. We scored enough to potentially win the game with the first touchdown. Enough of the bashing of the offense and questioning why Will Swinney is playing wide receiver in the first quarter.
This is the new world we live in and if Clemson wants to compete on a level playing field, the staff must forecast for some attrition and account for it with larger recruiting classes or transfer additions. Full Story »
We actually have schit load of young talent on the OLine. The problem is, we also have poor-coaching there. 17 scholarship players out for the year.....and they keep dropping. Fill the roster, FFS.....in case no one's noticed, Linemen don't usually jump to the portal like skill players do when they're not getting majority PT.
I didn't hear anyone ask BV that question. Why didn't we pressure Pickett more? I recall he threw the ball away when we did. You mean beside the fact the Pitt OL was allowed to hold... Bates and Hall fall under the Swinney Friends and Family Plan. Their coaching resumes...
As a male that was played sports, growing up / in high school.practice is very important, but like a family that fight among each other in the BACKYARD but who can go out in the FRONT YARD to fight against the neighbors / the ones down the street. Clemson coaching...
7-yard line. Pitt had about 15 players on the field. The ref spotted the ball and backed away. DJU stood there and waited for the Pitt players to get off the field before he stepped up to the center. Did anyone else notice that?. Varsity [216]. TigerPulse: 75%. Posts: 109.
I was just reading this article and this guy must be blind to rank Justin Fields ahead of Trevor. I understand that Trevor only has 2 TD's to 6 INT's.......wait......that's not Trevor's statline! That's Field's!!!! I can agree with ranking Mac Jones higer right now, but thats about it. "Pro...
Today is a great day to become recommitted to the standard, being the very best we can be. This is where we separate the men from boys & the girls from women. Today we shall start a fresh with a new vigor & plan & concur the Hill!. We must...
I know he is a good runner and accurate passer, but I recall he threw the ball away when he was pressured. I just feel that we should have done that more - but, I'm no coach. GO TIGERS!!. 76er®. Legend [18746]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 17022. Joined: 12/3/03. We put...
Finishes up final touches on a comprehensive, diverse, well-balanced game plan. Kickoff!. Tests the flat on a swing pass. Ajou whiffs his third block in as many games. Play blown up. Tests the middle on a blast. Pitt loads the box, middle shut down. Works the short pass to the...
It appeared Will Shipley was about to break a couple of good runs and slipped after breaking loose. I noted the Pitt player slipped on the turf on the kickoff too. I can’t wait to see him break a 70 yard run. CU Guru [1700]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 2643. Joined:...
And rushed for more than 400 yards. I wonder how much of the option offense we could install by November 20th? I’m only half joking. If you’re gonna go 3 and out does it really matter what offense you’re running on the 3 plays before you punt; so, what do you have to lose by scrapping your normal offense. Everything has to be on the table if your opponent has proven it has a weakness you’ve gotta find a way to capitalize on it.
.is that they are at home, they know we have ind of sucked, and they truly believe they can beat us this year, which maybe they can. The game is going to be intense to start off and if we beat them, which I still think we do, they will be more heartbroken than usual. It's kind of a now or never type game for them.
Wonder if Charlie Whitehurst would be interested in coming in to coach the Clemson Quarterbacks. Or is he just too happy kicking back somewhere in the hills and lakes of North Dakota with his cooler full of Coors Light?. Orange Blooded [3747]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 4513. Joined: 7/11/03. Re: Could...
