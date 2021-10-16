CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Line of storms expected this afternoon

By Ben Frechette
mynbc5.com
 8 days ago

A potent system brings a slug of rain to the region, primarily in the afternoon and overnight. Winds will gust over 30 mph for most of the region, which...

www.mynbc5.com

Killeen Daily Herald

40 mph winds, storms expected this week

Warm, humid weather is expected next week — until Tuesday. According to David Bonnette, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Tuesday will bring with it a line of storms, carried on the back of a cold front that will drop the area from Monday’s 91 degree high to a low of 64 degrees Tuesday night, and a low of 55 degrees Wednesday night.
KILLEEN, TX
wevv.com

Threat of Thunderstorms Sunday Night into Monday

On Sunday, most of the day will be precip free. It will be in the late evening hours when the clouds move back along with the threat of some showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 with strong south winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

What To Expect As ‘Supercharge’ Storm Moves Into SoCal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Pacific storm system currently over northern California is expected to move south into Southern California overnight and into Monday. The storm is expected to bring widespread heavy to modern rain, strong winds, dangerous seas and high surf. The main cold front will push through the Central coast late Sunday and into Santa Barbara County early Monday and then continue to LA and Ventura County by late morning and early afternoon. The front will continue into O.C. and the I.E. through the afternoon and into early evening hours. Rain activity will taper off in the evening. WATCH IN EFFECT: •...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC4

Wind warnings in effect with incoming storm for Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday Utah! Enjoy the calm morning as we’ll be in for quite a stretch of weather thanks to an incoming storm system. During the first half of the day, we’ll see a cloudier start but there’s no rain to worry about. Some pockets of sunshine will occur, especially in […]
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho State Journal

SPECIAL WEATHER ALERT: Widespread precipitation expected this afternoon through Monday night in East Idaho

Widespread precipitation will continue to overspread East Idaho this afternoon, continuing moderate at times through Monday night. While modest snow accumulations are possible for some high elevation areas above pass level (except for portions of the Central Idaho Mountains where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for heavier snow), significant rainfall will be the main impact for most of the region.
IDAHO STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Warming Up Before Storms Blow Through Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Warming up before storms blow through Maryland. October is off to a dry start so far with only .24" of rainfall. Sunday ends up with a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the comfortable mid to upper 60s. Monday starts off warm with highs reaching...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween Weekend

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says most of Minnesota will be near or below freezing overnight Monday, with the Twin Cities around 37 degrees. Rain will continue to fall along the I-90 corridor before tapering off before midnight. The metro’s high Monday will be in the mid-50s, with much of northern Minnesota in the high-40s. The sun will shine for much of Monday and Tuesday, before a storm system creeps in from the northwest corner of the state beginning around midnight Wednesday. (credit: CBS) Most of the state will get rain, with Wednesday morning’s commute in the metro shaping up to be a soggy one. The most widespread rainfall will occur between lunchtime and dinnertime. The system — which is not expected to bring severe weather — will linger until early Thursday morning, leaving many areas with about an inch or more of precipitation. Friday will be breezy and mild, ushering in a dry, pleasant and mostly-sunny Halloween weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Severe, isolated storms expected late Monday

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to roll through parts of the region late Monday. Some of the showers may be strong enough to bring damaging winds and large hail, Michael Brown, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, said. “It’s typical late-October weather,” Brown said. Temperatures will be mild...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdrb.com

Cold Front Brings Line Of Stronger Storms Early Monday

We saw some showers and storms move across the area this morning along a warm front that is associated with a low pressure moving toward our area. On the backside of this Low, there is a strong cold front that will be making its way through our area early on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
mynbc5.com

Nice Sunday, rain arrives Monday

Sunday turns brighter and warmer, with passing clouds and highs in the 50s. Don't forget to say hello to us at the finish line of the Vermont City Half Marathon!. By Monday, widespread rain returns as a storm system stalls overhead. Both Tuesday and most of Wednesday look wet, too. Highs will be cooler than normal.
ENVIRONMENT

