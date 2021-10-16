CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamic State claims mosque bombing in south Afghanistan

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more. Relatives laid the bodies of the victims to rest Saturday and called on the Taliban to protect them. IS...

www.audacy.com

