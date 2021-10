Britney Spears she had dreamed for years of being “freed” from the tutelage of her father-master Jamie. That dream has been a reality for a couple of weeks. The judge Brenda Penny on September 29th removed Jamie Spears from his post blocking the right to conservatorship on the daughter. Yet the pop star he cannot enjoy the longed for freedom. Because now the eyes of the whole world have focused on her. The 39-year-old feels a lot pressure And he lives in terror of making a false step. She revealed it herself in a long post on Instagram: “I’ll be honest,” she admitted. “I waited a long time to free myself from the situation I was in and, now that I am free, I am afraid of doing anything because I am afraid of making mistakes“.

