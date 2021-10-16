CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking The Top 10 Scariest Video Game Monsters

By Thi Chao
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop 10 Scariest Monsters You Don’t Want To Run Into. It’s finally October and for many people, it’s an immediate start to all things spook. And to celebrate what is arguably the best month of the year, we are counting down the top 10 scariest monsters in video games....

Twinfinite

8 Best Simpsons Video Games of All-Time, Ranked From D’Oh to Woohoo

The Simpsons is one of the longest-running TV shows, spanning over 30 seasons, its characters and humor have become a part of pop culture. As is usual with popular franchises, they’ve also had some ventures into video games over the years, with titles that have had varying levels of acclaim.
vgr.com

Top Sports Video Games 2021 for Holiday Gifts Include NBA 2K22, PGA Tour 2K, and Madden 22

With the holidays upon us again, video game consoles, accessories, and games continue to be popular gifts. Many shoppers will be looking to buy the top sports video games to give as 2021 holiday gifts. We’ve got a look at some of the best video games which really bring the look and feel of sports to life, virtually speaking. Among the options are top choices like NBA 2K22, Madden 22, PGA Tour, and more. Check out our five best games below along with helpful buying tips.
Anime News Network

Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 4-10

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies. 4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,257 4,085,509. 5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 11,936 4,450,954. 6 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 11,257 2,862,651. 7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June...
vegasnews.com

Top Three Las Vegas-Themed Video Games

Las Vegas is the gambling capital of the world, famous for the Las Vegas Strip, which is home to the biggest and grandest casinos. When people think of Vegas, they imagine glitz, glamour, excitement, and all-night action. Considering the position of Las Vegas in American culture, there is no surprise...
kiss951.com

List of The Top Video Games This Year By State

The gaming industry is a multi-billion-dollar market, growing year on year, with millions of monthly competitors streaming and playing online. With the launch of the next-generation consoles and a year of lockdown, online gaming grew massively, seeing a 39% increase. But, while hundreds of games are released every year, have you ever wondered which are the most popular in each US state?
FIFA
cogconnected.com

Inscryption Review – Delicious Genre-Blending Retro Horror

Once upon a time, game developer Daniel Mullins put together a short, rough game prototype called Sacrifices Must Be Made for a game jam. Its combination of charmingly rough graphics, a creative card game, and a deeply disturbing psychological horror story that was slowly revealed over the course of the game won hearts around the world. Now, Mullins is ready to unleash Inscryption, a massively expanded version of Sacrifices Must Be Made with enhanced graphics, revamped mechanics, and what may be an even darker storyline than the original. But can this new version step out of the shadow of its predecessor? As it turns out, yeah, it really can. Sacrifices Must Be Made has a special place in my cold, dead heart, but Inscryption is something truly special. Also, absolutely terrifying.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

A Plague Tale: Innocence Next-Gen Physical Copies Now Available

If you haven’t had the chance to check out A Plague Tale: Innocence, you really should. It is a fantastic game. If you are lucky enough to have a PS5 and/or Xbox Series X and are a fan of physical game copies, then you are in luck. A Plague Tale: Innocence now has a physical next-gen version for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Rumours of ‘Bloodborne’ Sequel, Remaster and PC Port Surface

2015’s FromSoftware masterpiece ‘Bloodborne’ is a unique specimen as it somehow manages to reinvent the flow of combat from the Dark Souls series, yet retains so much of the magic that made those first 4 games special. After 6 long years, it’s rumoured not only that ‘Bloodborne’ is getting a...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Halo Co-Creator Joins The EA Family As Game Director

When it comes to video game characters, there are some absolutely iconic designs that have stood the test of time, from Pac-Man to Pikachu. Standing among these titans of the video game industry is undoubtedly, Master Chief, the stoic protagonist of Halo. The man behind Master Chief’s design is Marcus Lehto, who co-created Halo, worked as art director on early games in the series, and was promoted to creative director of Bungie with Halo: Reach. Now, it seems that Lehto is ready to breathe life into new projects with a new company, as he’s just announced that he’ll be joining Electronic Arts.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, Collector’s Edition For Xbox

Kinda Surprised They Didn’t Call It “Oddhanced Oddition”. Oddworld Inhabitants’ long awaited remake of Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus came out earlier this year. It launched on PC, PS4, PS5 exclusively, but we were told it would also come to Xbox at some point. Earlier today, Microids announced that Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Monster Hunter World Tops 20 Million Units Sold

Monster Hunter World was for many the first introduction to Capcom's long-running series. Delivering an outstanding adventure with over 100 hours of hunts. Now the acclaimed title has reached 20 million units shipped, including the expansion Iceborne. Capcom stated:. In recent years, Capcom's promotion of digital sales has enabled it...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

LEGO Star Wars Comes To Mobile With LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

The LEGO movie games have, maybe surprisingly, been pretty consistently great over the years. It all started way back in 2005 with LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game, an irreverent adaptation of the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Since then, we’ve gotten LEGO adaptations of the Avengers, Harry Potter, and even Jurassic World among many others, across pretty much all major consoles. Now, with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on the way next year, it seems LEGO are trying to build the hype with the announcement of a new LEGO Star Wars mobile game, LEGO Star Wars Castaways.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

New Splinter Cell Game Is Reportedly in the Works

Ubisoft Has Greenlit a New Splinter Game That May Be Announced As Soon As Next Year. A new Splinter Cell game might already be in production. According to recent reports, Ubisoft has already given the go signal to begin development for a new main-line title for the franchise. This will be the first core entry for Tom Clancy’s stealth series since Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2013.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Psychonauts 2 Original Soundtrack – Volume 1 Announced

Composer Peter McConnell and Xbox Game Studios’ Double Fine Productions partner with Skill Tree Records to release Psychonauts 2 Original Soundtrack – Volume 1. The soundtrack will be released digitally and on music streaming platforms. Here is what composer Peter McConnell had to say on the soundtrack:. “Comprising more than...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Valorant’s Latest Anti-Cheat Update Drives Report Rates To An All-Time Low

As the esports industry has continued to explode in popularity over the past few years, so too has the number of people willing to cheat to get ahead in online games. Call Of Duty: Vanguard saw hackers dominating matches as early as its first 48 hours, and exploits for Battlefield 2042 started going on sale even before the game’s release. However, despite the best efforts of cheaters, some companies are managing to stay ahead – including Riot, with their competitive 5v5 FPS Valorant.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Grow: Song of the Evertree Gives Me Some Serious Animal Crossing Vibes

Grow: Song of the Evertree is the recent offering by Australian game developer, Prideful Sloth. This is a studio that places a premium on marrying narrative storytelling with detailed world building. Their previous game, the well received Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, is a showcase of those values. Both games contain beautiful worlds for players to explore and experience. The target release date for Grow is November 16, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES

