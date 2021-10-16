CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daisy May Cooper: I never see Charlie

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaisy May Cooper rarely sees or hears from her sibling Charlie Cooper since he got a hot new girlfriend. Daisy May Cooper never sees her brother and 'This Country' co-star Charlie Cooper. The pair co-created, co-wrote, and starred as Kerry and Lee 'Kurtan' Mucklowe, respectively, in the BAFTA-winning comedy...

lincolnnewsnow.com

Jamie Foxx: I'll never get married

Jamie Foxx isn't interested in getting married. The 53-year-old actor has admitted that the "cookie cutter" lifestyle has never appealed to him, and he doesn't plan on ever tying the knot. He explained: "The 2.5 children, the wood panelling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn't think that...
femalefirst.co.uk

Liam Payne moving back in with Maya Henry.

Liam Payne is advancing his relationship with fiancee Maya Henry after getting back together following their split in the summer. Maya Henry is moving back in with Liam Payne. The couple reconciled in August following a two-month split and although they have vowed to take things slowly, the 20-year-old model has been spending more time at the 'Sunshine' singer's house and has even brought her beloved dog Winston back to the UK ready to settle down together again.
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg's Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, has died ... this according to her own son. The rapper broke the news Sunday, posting a tribute to her on Instagram and writing ... "Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA." There's another post where he thanks his mom for having him. A cause of death wasn't revealed.
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
countryliving.com

'CSI Vegas' Star William Petersen and His Wife Have Been Married for Nearly 20 Years

CSI fans, get ready for more Gil Grissom! William Petersen starred as Grissom on the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, one of the most popular shows on TV from 2000 to 2010. To the delight of fans, the 68-year-old actor is reprising his role in the new CSI: Vegas spinoff. On the show, he reunites with onscreen wife Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox).
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
nickiswift.com

Why Royal Experts Believe William And Harry Will Be Angry Over The New Princess Diana Movie

In August 1997, the world came to a screeching halt following Princess Diana's tragic and untimely death. Diana, who was widely revered by the public, was known for her undeniable beauty and charming personality — but beyond the surface, what really put her over with the public was her enduring charity work. According to TIME, Diana was, at one point, linked to more than 100 charities and even risked her life by visiting Angolan minefields to help de-mine the African country.
