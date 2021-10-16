4 shot, 1 critically at high school football game in Alabama

© Getty Images

Four people were shot, with one left in critical condition, during a high school football game in Mobile, Ala., police said.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said during a briefing that the shooting, which took place before 10 p.m., left four people wounded, including two juveniles, NBC News reported. Three male and one female victim were taken to nearby hospitals, according to CNN.

The shooting occurred at Ladd-Peebles Stadium as the football game between Williamson High School and Vigor High School was wrapping up, authorities said.

"The shots were fired on the west ramp," Prine said, according to CNN. "It was not shot in the arena or in the football area where the stands were at, but it was here on the exit ramp coming out of the stadium."

Prine said authorities believe there was one shooter but others may have been involved. No one has been arrested, he said at the briefing.

According to CNN, police did learn that at least two people left the scene after the shooting after getting into a white sedan, whom officials are now trying to locate.

No additional information on the identities of the suspects was immediately released.

Police said that up to seven shots may have been fired during the shooting and that authorities had already found four shell cases.

The Mobile police chief said that authorities are still determining what the motive may have been behind the attack but noted that they believed it was an isolated incident. Prine suggested that it may have been tied to an altercation that occurred between two men, according to CNN.