CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

4 shot, 1 critically at high school football game in Alabama

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLaGo_0cTCfo2N00
© Getty Images

Four people were shot, with one left in critical condition, during a high school football game in Mobile, Ala., police said.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said during a briefing that the shooting, which took place before 10 p.m., left four people wounded, including two juveniles, NBC News reported. Three male and one female victim were taken to nearby hospitals, according to CNN.

The shooting occurred at Ladd-Peebles Stadium as the football game between Williamson High School and Vigor High School was wrapping up, authorities said.

"The shots were fired on the west ramp," Prine said, according to CNN. "It was not shot in the arena or in the football area where the stands were at, but it was here on the exit ramp coming out of the stadium."

Prine said authorities believe there was one shooter but others may have been involved. No one has been arrested, he said at the briefing.

According to CNN, police did learn that at least two people left the scene after the shooting after getting into a white sedan, whom officials are now trying to locate.

No additional information on the identities of the suspects was immediately released.

Police said that up to seven shots may have been fired during the shooting and that authorities had already found four shell cases.

The Mobile police chief said that authorities are still determining what the motive may have been behind the attack but noted that they believed it was an isolated incident. Prine suggested that it may have been tied to an altercation that occurred between two men, according to CNN.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Ministers, party leaders detained in apparent coup in Sudan - sources

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan's cabinet and a large number of pro-government party leaders on Monday in an apparent military coup, three political sources said, throwing a fragile transition towards democracy into disarray. Citing unidentified sources, Saudi-owned, Dubai-based Al Hadath said Prime...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
Reuters

Fauci says vaccines for kids between 5-11 likely available in November

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vaccines for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will likely be available in the first half of November, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday, predicting a timetable that could see many kids getting fully vaccinated before the end of the year.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Shooting#Nbc News#Cnn#Williamson High School#Vigor High School
The Hill

The Hill

370K+
Followers
42K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy