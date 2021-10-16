Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Lewis Central

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain and storms moved in late last night, and never seemed to leave today. Showers and storms brought occasional heavy rain to the metro, with rainfall totals climbing into the 2 to 4 inches range for much of the immediate metro. Rain has finally started to taper off this evening and should be mostly out of the area by 7 to 8pm. The rain may be leaving, but the cloudy, breezy, and chilly conditions will linger. Winds of 15 to 25mph along with temperatures in the low 40s are expected for the evening. Winds back off a little overnight, with lows in the upper 30s by morning.
Comments / 0