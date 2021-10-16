CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Lewis Central

WOWT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning! Temperatures back in the 30s and 40s to start Sunday, but highs will soar into the mid-70s this afternoon under sunny skies. A bit breezier with highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday, ahead of a cold front (mostly dry for us)...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Overnight fire at north Omaha bar

David’s Evening Forecast - Rain moves out, staying cool to start the week. Rain moves out this evening but the cool and breezy weather will stick around into Monday. A former nurse in Nebraska City was sentenced in federal court on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance by fraud.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY: Skies clear quickly for the afternoon with lots of sunshine and warmer weather, with highs back into the middle and upper 80s. But this is going to be our warmest day in the forecast, as we get cooler every day this week. TUESDAY: Skies remain mostly sunny for tomorrow, with temperatures a little less […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

Mallory's Monday Morning Forecast

Periods of showers & storms expected throughout the day Sunday, with heavy rainfall possible. Winds will be gusty around the area of low pressure, with temps staying in the 40s & low-50s for most of us. Rain exits east tonight with drier conditions Monday!. David’s Evening Forecast - Storms likely...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Rain moves out, staying cool to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain and storms moved in late last night, and never seemed to leave today. Showers and storms brought occasional heavy rain to the metro, with rainfall totals climbing into the 2 to 4 inches range for much of the immediate metro. Rain has finally started to taper off this evening and should be mostly out of the area by 7 to 8pm. The rain may be leaving, but the cloudy, breezy, and chilly conditions will linger. Winds of 15 to 25mph along with temperatures in the low 40s are expected for the evening. Winds back off a little overnight, with lows in the upper 30s by morning.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chance Of Severe Weather As Parts Of Region Could See Up To 3 Inches Of Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia area has a marginal risk for severe weather starting Monday evening into Tuesday. There’s a chance the region could see 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain due to the storms. South Jersey, which is in a flash flood watch from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, could see up to 5 inches of rain and damaging winds. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm Monday in the mid and upper 70s. A few 80s may pop up across the region. Some sun is expected as we are in the warm sector of a storm with gusty south winds. Monday evening a coastal low will merge with the system to our west and rain/thunderstorms will spread across the area continuing overnight. Tuesday will be cooler near 60 with showers on and off throughout the day. Wednesday a morning shower and then this first rainmaker exits the picture. It’ll be dry a bit Wednesday and Thursday looks pleasant right now. Another large system arrives Thursday night and lingers through Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine#Afghan#Nsp
WOWT

TOY COLLECTION

Good Morning! After a soggy Sunday, we're drying out for the start of the workweek. Partly cloudy skies Monday with highs in the low to mid-50s. Breezier and warmer Tuesday ahead of another round of showers and storms Tuesday night through early Thursday. David’s Evening Forecast - Rain moves out,...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy