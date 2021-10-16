Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Lewis Central

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia area has a marginal risk for severe weather starting Monday evening into Tuesday. There’s a chance the region could see 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain due to the storms. South Jersey, which is in a flash flood watch from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, could see up to 5 inches of rain and damaging winds. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm Monday in the mid and upper 70s. A few 80s may pop up across the region. Some sun is expected as we are in the warm sector of a storm with gusty south winds. Monday evening a coastal low will merge with the system to our west and rain/thunderstorms will spread across the area continuing overnight. Tuesday will be cooler near 60 with showers on and off throughout the day. Wednesday a morning shower and then this first rainmaker exits the picture. It’ll be dry a bit Wednesday and Thursday looks pleasant right now. Another large system arrives Thursday night and lingers through Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO