Bid approved to repair damaged Heights City Hall roof

By Times-Herald Newspapers
 10 days ago

HEIGHTS — Part of the City Hall roof will be getting a long-awaited fix to prevent ongoing leaking issues. The City Council approved a $76,500 bid from AA Eldaou, Inc. for the project during its Oct. 12 meeting, with Council Chairwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell the only one opposed. This bid...

