Bid approved to repair damaged Heights City Hall roof

BLOUNTSTOWN – The initial plans for the new Blountstown City Hall were unanimously approved at last week’s Blountstown City Council meeting. The new structure will be built on the lot behind Magnolia Square, facing SE Fannin Avenue. That road, which connects South Pear Street and South Main Street, will be closed and used for parking at the new office building. The city already owns the property. The current city hall site is west of the park in a 1950s-era building, according to City Manager Traci Hall. In years past, the staff of city hall, the fire department and the police department all shared the building. Because her office has a concrete ceiling, Hall believes in previous years it served as a jail. The aging structure took a hit from Hurricane Michael three years ago. “It was pretty damaged after the storm,” Hall said. “There were cracks along the exterior brick and mortar. The building’s not going to fall in but I hear mortar crumbling behind me in the wall.” She said the hurricane winds shifted the building, creating issues with doors closing properly. She believes the building could serve another purpose, but “It would need renovations and repairs.”

BLOUNTSTOWN, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO