The longtime lawmaker said he hopes his early decision will encourage others to run. (Pittsburgh) — Mike Doyle, who has represented western Pennsylvania in Congress for more than a quarter-century and became the dean of Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegation, announced Monday that he will not run again for re-election. As WESA was first to report early this morning, the move comes as the incumbent faced a challenge from the left next year and — if he won — the prospect of being in the minority party in the U.S. House.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO