PROVIDENCE – State transportation officials are reneging on legal and financial threats over a contested bike lane project along the downtown riverfront. In a statement on Thursday, the R.I. Department of Transportation said it decided not to “press the issue” of federal or state review for the South Water Street bike lane. RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. previously asked the city to stop construction on the two-way bike lane until federal and state transportation officials could review the work, citing a 1999 contract between the three groups. In the Oct. 6 letter to Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, Alviti warned that if the city did not comply, it would have to pay back the $4.4 million in federal and state funds spent on prior improvements to the street.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO