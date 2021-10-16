The Bitcoin Breakout Is Here. Don’t Take My Word for It. Look at This Chart!

Bitcoin is very safe as a protocol, which means that the only way you could ever lose your bitcoins is if you made a mistake with your transaction. Like with many other things, people are the most significant security risk in Bitcoin, and, as we all know, humans are much more challenging to repair than code. Two incidents from last month demonstrated just how far we have to go before solving the Bitcoin security problem. According to court documents, federal prosecutors accused BitMEX, a cryptocurrency brokerage firm, of aiding unregistered trading offenses at the beginning of October. One of the biggest global cryptocurrencies halted withdrawals two weeks later when one of its key holders failed to show up at the trade. Before we get ahead in our guide, please make sure to register yourself on bitcoin-profitapp.com and learn all the latest trends in the world of bitcoin currency.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO