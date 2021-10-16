CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loudoun County, VA

Canceled: Controversial School Board Member In Loudoun County Resigned, Parents Hope Their Criticism Is Working

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cW2vi_0cTCZzM200

The ongoing parents’ revolt against left-wing local school board members has claimed a casualty.

A school board member in Loudoun County, Virginia, which has emerged as Ground Zero in the current schoolhouse brawls of the culture war, announced Friday that she would resign after complaints by upset parents.

“Please accept this letter as my formal resignation from the Loudoun County School Board effective November 2, 2021,” board member Beth Barts, first elected in January 2020, wrote to her colleagues, according to The Washington Times.

“This was not an easy decision or a decision made in haste. After much thought and careful consideration, it is the right decision for me and my family.”

The Times reported that parents griped about Barts because she was part of a Facebook group called “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County.” Members of the group “allegedly collected information about local parents who opposed the district’s work on equity,” the Times noted.

The conservative website The Daily Wire reported back in March that the group Barts belonged to, among other things, advocated infiltrating groups of parents who opposed the teaching of Critical Race Theory.

They would do so by creating fake online profiles and join these groups to collect and communicate information or recruit hackers who could shut down their websites or redirect their pages to pro-CRT/anti-racist websites.

The “Anti-Racist Parents” also sought to expose opponents publicly and create online petitions or “counter-mailings” to shame and discredit them.

Ian Prior, a Loudoun County parent and the executive director of a group called Fight For Schools, told the Times, “We have made known our displeasure with her actions as a school board member over the past several months, but today she has done the right thing. Her former colleagues should take notice. The community should know, however, that the problems at Loudoun County Public Schools and on the school board go well beyond one school board member.”

“We will continue to shine a light on Loudoun County Public Schools and will keep fighting until we have a school board of common sense, non-partisan members, and a superintendent who is accountable to parents and tells the truth.”

In a statement, Laura Zoc of Freedom Works for America, said, “This is a victory for parents and students in Loudoun County. It also serves as an example for the nation of what a parent-led movement can do. Beth Barts not only doxed families across her own district, whom she claimed to be protecting but also promoted a divisive, anti-American curriculum that teaches children to divide each other by immutable characteristics.”

As Prior suggested, the incidents in Loudoun County are piling up.

Earlier this year, in addition to the locker room mandate, the school district punished a teacher who spoke out against its policies that forced teachers to call transgender students by preferred pronouns.

The school board removed books from its system that they considered “racist.” The Daily Mail reported that the district also paid more than $34,000 to an “equity” consultant, whose job was to train teachers on how to “question the White power structure,” and “engage in conversations around race and social justice issues with your students and colleagues.”

Parents, students, and even some school district employees have pushed back on the district’s mandates for masking and COVID-19 vaccines.

Most recently, the board and its superintendent have come under fire for covering up the alleged rape of a 9th-grade girl by a male student who reportedly wore a dress to gain access to the girls’ locker room, as permitted by the board’s transgender policy. That same student reportedly assaulted another girl student in the classroom of another school, where he was sent after the rape allegation.

When Attorney General Merrick Garland recently vowed to unleash federal authorities on dissenters at school board meetings, Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell specifically cited Loudoun County in a letter to Garland objecting to the initiative.

“In your very backyard of Virginia, there have been shocking efforts by public officials to organize for the intimidation and harassment of parents who have the temerity to want a better education for their children,” McConnell wrote.

“One Loudoun County School Board member [Barts] participated in a Facebook group that compiled a list of parents opposed to Critical Race Theory and discussed hacking their websites. It’s a situation where legal accountability is difficult because the Loudoun County Prosecutor was also a member of the group seeking to ‘doxx’ concerned parents.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 19

JD Powers
8d ago

she and her cronies used fake names to join groups opposed to their views, doxed parents and hacked their groups. is that what I read? She should be arrested. Thank God she only served a short time on the board. Unreal. I'll never forget her name. Or what she represents!

Reply(1)
16
Gary Markle
8d ago

If you have to have to announce yourself as anti-racist you are probably racist, if you have to say you are opposed to systemic racism you really have no idea what it means and are probably politically lobotomized.

Reply
14
Phil Dees
7d ago

Let’s Go Brandon!!! Thank you for the resignation! Undoubtedly the most positive thing you’ve contributed during your tenure!

Reply(1)
9
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Teacher Trainings From Education Company Founded By Garland’s Son-In-Law ‘Suffused’ With Critical Race Theory

The company founded by the son-in-law of Attorney General Merrick Garland uses concepts from critical race theory in materials used to train teachers and administrators across the country, according to an expert at the conservative Heritage Foundation. Garland issued a memo on Oct. 4 instructing the Federal Bureau of Investigation...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudoun County, VA
Education
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
The Associated Press

Opponents of critical race theory seek to flip school boards

GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A racial reckoning began years ago for the Guilford school system, first with an episode in which a student wore blackface makeup to a home football game and then a fraught debate over the elimination of its mascot, the Indians. After the killing of George Floyd, district leaders announced they were doubling down on efforts to address social justice and racism in schools and teaching materials.
GUILFORD, CT
FOX8 News

North Carolina charter school closes as outraged teachers go on strike against what they’re calling ‘unfair practices’

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Union County Charter school is shut down as protests take place on the front lawn. Parents and teachers are upset with several things taking place at Union Day School, including the recent abrupt firing of popular principal, Matt Hamilton. Teachers are on strike and say they’re also […]
UNION COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Merrick Garland
Washington Post

Faced with Republican criticism, Attorney General Garland defends school board memo

Attorney General Merrick Garland defended himself Thursday from Republican criticism of a directive he wrote about conflicts related to public schools, saying the Department of Justice simply wants to examine and curtail possible violence, not squelch or intimidate parents angry about curriculums or pandemic-era rules. “We are trying to prevent...
EDUCATION
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County School Board member threatened

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday denied claims that the Justice Department would label parents as domestic terrorists when intervening in incidents of violence or intimidation targeting state and local school board officials. A Brevard County School Board member says she has been threatened.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Florida Highway Patrol#Common Sense#Economy#The Washington Times#The Daily Wire#Fight For Schools
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teachers union sues WV county over COVID-19 school policy

West Virginia teachers union is suing a county board of education over its COVID-19 policies. The West Virginia Education Association filed the lawsuit Monday against the Putnam County Board of Education.   Under the policy, face coverings are optional for students and staff. Masks will become mandatory for at least five days if 25% of […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
KNOE TV8

Parents call on Ouachita Parish School Board to resign over COVID rules

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Disagreement over COVID protocols fueled heated emotions during the Oct. 19 meeting of the Ouachita Parish School Board Meeting. The district continued to debate its protocols in its first meeting since the Louisiana Department of Education announced a “Parents Choice” quarantine option as it relates to children who come in close contact with confirmed cases. The option would have allowed parents more freedom to decide on sending their children to school or keeping them home, provided the student met certain requirements, such as having a negative test.
MONROE, LA
cbs4indy.com

Clark-Pleasant Schools work to replace 2 school board members following abrupt resignations

WHITELAND, Ind – The Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation is calling for interested applicants to replace two school board members who abruptly resigned this month. Board President Beth Poe and Vice President Laura Cope submitted resignation letters to CPCSC on Sept. 22. That was the day after a contentious school board meeting that was adjourned after only two minutes because several parents in the audience refused to wear masks.
WHITELAND, IN
yourvalley.net

Kirby: A new voice has emerged for school board members, parents

For too long, school board members in Arizona have been left without a choice. While each board is all but required to join a school board association, they’ve been forced to rely on the monopoly of one association for policy guidance and training. They do so with memberships, upwards of $10,000 per year, paid by the school districts using your tax dollars.
EDUCATION
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
75K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy