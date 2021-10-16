Canceled: Controversial School Board Member In Loudoun County Resigned, Parents Hope Their Criticism Is Working

The ongoing parents’ revolt against left-wing local school board members has claimed a casualty.

A school board member in Loudoun County, Virginia, which has emerged as Ground Zero in the current schoolhouse brawls of the culture war, announced Friday that she would resign after complaints by upset parents.

“Please accept this letter as my formal resignation from the Loudoun County School Board effective November 2, 2021,” board member Beth Barts, first elected in January 2020, wrote to her colleagues, according to The Washington Times.

“This was not an easy decision or a decision made in haste. After much thought and careful consideration, it is the right decision for me and my family.”

The Times reported that parents griped about Barts because she was part of a Facebook group called “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County.” Members of the group “allegedly collected information about local parents who opposed the district’s work on equity,” the Times noted.

The conservative website The Daily Wire reported back in March that the group Barts belonged to, among other things, advocated infiltrating groups of parents who opposed the teaching of Critical Race Theory.

They would do so by creating fake online profiles and join these groups to collect and communicate information or recruit hackers who could shut down their websites or redirect their pages to pro-CRT/anti-racist websites.

The “Anti-Racist Parents” also sought to expose opponents publicly and create online petitions or “counter-mailings” to shame and discredit them.

Ian Prior, a Loudoun County parent and the executive director of a group called Fight For Schools, told the Times, “We have made known our displeasure with her actions as a school board member over the past several months, but today she has done the right thing. Her former colleagues should take notice. The community should know, however, that the problems at Loudoun County Public Schools and on the school board go well beyond one school board member.”

“We will continue to shine a light on Loudoun County Public Schools and will keep fighting until we have a school board of common sense, non-partisan members, and a superintendent who is accountable to parents and tells the truth.”

In a statement, Laura Zoc of Freedom Works for America, said, “This is a victory for parents and students in Loudoun County. It also serves as an example for the nation of what a parent-led movement can do. Beth Barts not only doxed families across her own district, whom she claimed to be protecting but also promoted a divisive, anti-American curriculum that teaches children to divide each other by immutable characteristics.”

As Prior suggested, the incidents in Loudoun County are piling up.

Earlier this year, in addition to the locker room mandate, the school district punished a teacher who spoke out against its policies that forced teachers to call transgender students by preferred pronouns.

The school board removed books from its system that they considered “racist.” The Daily Mail reported that the district also paid more than $34,000 to an “equity” consultant, whose job was to train teachers on how to “question the White power structure,” and “engage in conversations around race and social justice issues with your students and colleagues.”

Parents, students, and even some school district employees have pushed back on the district’s mandates for masking and COVID-19 vaccines.

Most recently, the board and its superintendent have come under fire for covering up the alleged rape of a 9th-grade girl by a male student who reportedly wore a dress to gain access to the girls’ locker room, as permitted by the board’s transgender policy. That same student reportedly assaulted another girl student in the classroom of another school, where he was sent after the rape allegation.

When Attorney General Merrick Garland recently vowed to unleash federal authorities on dissenters at school board meetings, Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell specifically cited Loudoun County in a letter to Garland objecting to the initiative.

“In your very backyard of Virginia, there have been shocking efforts by public officials to organize for the intimidation and harassment of parents who have the temerity to want a better education for their children,” McConnell wrote.

“One Loudoun County School Board member [Barts] participated in a Facebook group that compiled a list of parents opposed to Critical Race Theory and discussed hacking their websites. It’s a situation where legal accountability is difficult because the Loudoun County Prosecutor was also a member of the group seeking to ‘doxx’ concerned parents.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon