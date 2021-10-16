CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa’s largest film festival kicks off in Burkina Faso

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Africa’s largest film festival kicks off Saturday in Burkina Faso amid both the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing jihadi insurgency in the West African nation that has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 1 million in recent years. Alex Moussa Sawadogo, head...

pv-magazine.com

French developer secures backing for 30 MW in Burkina Faso

French energy developer GreenYellow has obtained a €4.5 million ($5.2 million) guarantee from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency to support the construction, operation and maintenance of a 30 MWp solar project in Burkina Faso. The Paris-based company said the guarantee will cover its equity and quasi equity investments in Société...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

Trial starts 34 years after Burkina Faso leader Sankara's assassination

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The trial started Monday over the assassination of Burkina Faso's revered revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara 34 years ago. Fourteen men will go to trial, accused of complicity in killing the revered leader of Burkina Faso at age 37, known as "Africa's Che Guevara," during a coup on October 15, 1987, the BBC reported.
AFRICA
U.S. Department of State

Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Phee’s Travel to Ghana and Burkina Faso

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee will embark October 16 on her first trip to Africa as Assistant Secretary. Assistant Secretary Phee will begin her travel in Ghana, where she will meet with senior government officials and civil society representatives. The Assistant Secretary will reaffirm our strategic partnership and explore cooperation to advance shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding U.S.-Ghana trade and investment, addressing the climate crisis, creating opportunities for clean energy, and strengthening democracy in West Africa, through Ghana’s leadership as Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). As Ghana will join the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term, the Assistant Secretary will also lay the groundwork for advancing shared objectives and cooperating on key international and regional Africa priorities.
TRAVEL
BBC

Fespaco: Pomp and colour as Africa’s biggest film festival starts

The 27th edition of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco) is under way in Burkina Faso's capital. Thousands thronged the Palais des Sports complex in the Ouaga 2000 district to witness the start of Africa's largest film festival, which runs from 16 to 23 October. The event...
MOVIES
KPBS

San Diego Filipino Film Festival kicks off inaugural event

October is Filipino American History Month so it’s the perfect time for San Diego Filipino Cinema to launch its first ever San Diego Filipino Film Festival. When Benito Bautista and Emma Francisco started making films more than a decade ago, they felt like they had no platform to show their work. When they arrived in San Diego in 2015 they decided to make a difference to both the Filipino and filmmaking communities. So they founded San Diego Filipino Cinema in 2018.
SAN DIEGO, CA
GreenwichTime

L.A.'s Colcoa French Film and Series Festival Lineup Kicks Off With 'Between Two Worlds' Premiere

Colcoa French Film and Series Festival announced the lineup for the 25th edition of the annual City of Lights, City of Angels event, which is scheduled to take place Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 at the Director’s Guild of America headquarters in Los Angeles as it has been traditionally held. The event will be in-person and will feature 55 films and series screened live, 30 of which will be considered for Colcoa cinema awards. Among the films are also 19 shorts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
globalvoices.org

Film festival documents stories of sustainable development in Africa

Films that unpack the global Sustainable Development Agenda (SDA) will be featured and screened in the first virtual NGO International Film Festival (NGOIFF) from Oct. 20 to 22, 2021. The NGOIFF, the first of its kind aimed at an African audience, intends to forge a platform for storytellers, filmmakers, development...
MOVIES
crossroadstoday.com

Zimbabwe’s Dangarembga receives German peace prize

VIENNA (AP) — Accepting a prestigious German prize Sunday in honor of her work, Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga called for a “new Enlightenment,” saying a fundamental shift is needed to overcome the structures of racial hierarchy that have led to violence in her home country and across the world.
SOCIETY
rollingout.com

Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop found dead

Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death in her home in Iten — a town in the Republic of Kenya. According to BBC Sports, Tirop’s father reported her missing on Oct. 12 when her body was found the next day. A criminal investigation into Tirop’s death has begun and her husband Ibrahim Rotich is a suspect.
SPORTS
AFP

Mourners pay homage to slain Kenyan running star Tirop

Olympic running greats came together on Saturday to bid farewell to rising Kenyan star Agnes Tirop, whose murder earlier this month sent shockwaves across the nation and the athletics world. A double world championships bronze medallist tipped for future stardom on the track, Tirop was buried in a white casket in central Kenya on what would have been her 26th birthday. Her body was found on October 13 with stab wounds in the bedroom of her home in Iten, a high-altitude training hub for top-class athletes. Tirop's husband appeared in court this week as a suspect in her killing after being arrested and remanded in custody.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Muslims, Hindus protest amid communal violence in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Protests erupted for a second day in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday, amid a wave of violence against local Hindus following a viral social media image perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. Some 10,000 protesters — many of them carrying banners of Islamist political parties...
WORLD
LiveScience

Medieval Hebrew document could reveal why Dead Sea Scrolls were found in Qumran

An ancient Hebrew document created more than 1,000 years ago and stashed away in Cairo may unlock a secret of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Scholars of the scrolls have long wondered why so many fragments of the mysterious manuscripts — more than 15,000 pieces of more than 900 original documents — were hidden in caves around Qumran, in the hills of the Judean Desert just west of the Dead Sea in Israel, seemingly far from any major settlements.
RELIGION

