DULUTH — Was the replacement of Line 3 supposed to be a war? According to Winona LaDuke (“A water protector comes home to reflect,” Oct. 13) it was. LaDuke suggests that government leaders and the courts somehow failed to prevent Line 3 from being built. The truth is that our regulatory system worked as intended, making the project better, for everyone’s benefit including tribal nations, communities, the environment and workers.

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO