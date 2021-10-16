CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns’ Myles Garrett decorates for Halloween with quarterback graveyard

By Jen Steer
WKBN
WKBN
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8Oao_0cTCZEJF00

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Myles Garrett is a nightmare for NFL quarterbacks.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end, who leads the league in sacks, is taking terrifying to a whole new level.

Cardinals coach Kingsbury, 2 others to miss Sunday vs Browns

Outside Garrett’s Ohio home is now a quarterback graveyard. The Halloween decorations feature the names of AFC rivals Joe Burrow, Ben Roethlisberger and Lamar Jackson, as well as Justin Fields, Justin Herbert, Mac Jones and Kyler Murray.

Garett set the Browns single-game sack record against the Bears when he took down Fields 4.5 times. His headstone has a skull and crossbones.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnSaW_0cTCZEJF00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQRLE_0cTCZEJF00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djvl6_0cTCZEJF00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAhJI_0cTCZEJF00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPJPM_0cTCZEJF00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrk7d_0cTCZEJF00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jh95U_0cTCZEJF00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3OUz_0cTCZEJF00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySK26_0cTCZEJF00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)

Up next on Myles’ list is Murray as the Browns host the 5-0 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Browns Make Big Announcement About Star WR Jarvis Landry

Help could be on the way for the Cleveland Browns‘ offense very soon. On Friday, the team made an important announcement regarding veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry, who has missed the last three games due to a knee injury, has been designated for return from injured reserve. This means he’ll be allowed to practice with the team this Friday afternoon.
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield: Browns announce tough news on injury

The Cleveland Browns announced today that quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Should there be a concern?. The questions have been mounting for the Cleveland Browns the last two weeks, was Baker Mayfield’s shoulder healthy? He suffered a big hit vs. the Houston Texans and hasn’t really looked right since.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
FanSided

Odell Beckham: Browns reporter may be on to something

The chemistry between Odell Beckham and Baker Mayfield has never clicked. One Cleveland Browns reporter suggest a trade before the deadline. One of the biggest question marks coming into the 2021 season for the Cleveland Browns was the chemistry between Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield. It doesn’t appear that Beckham has stopped being an elite wide receiver in the NFL, but through five games it does appear that the chemistry may never be there.
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Has Blunt Message For Officials From Browns-Broncos Game

The strength and power of Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is often too much to handle for opposing offensive linemen. And because of this, said opposing linemen are often forced to resort to holding to keep the All-Pro pass rusher off their quarterback. This dynamic was readily apparent in Cleveland’s...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season hasn’t exactly been kind to quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020 – taking down division-rival Pittsburgh in a rout. Just a game later, the Browns nearly pulled off an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Myles Garrett calls players-only meeting to rally the Browns defense

After giving up 84 points in the last two games, the Cleveland Browns defense sorely needs to step up. With all the critical injuries on offense, it’s even more imperative. To that end, defensive end Myles Garrett called a players-only meeting this week in advance of Thursday night’s key matchup with the Denver Broncos. Garrett and his mates have not played to the talent level or capability they demonstrated in allowing just 13 points in the two games prior to the ugly losses.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Browns: Early causes for concern this week

The bye week was great for the Pittsburgh Steelers after not getting one last season. But now it is time to get back to work and prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have been up and down this season, much like Pittsburgh which makes this game even more important for a Steelers team still looking for a playoff spot. Here are our early causes for concern against Cleveland this week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Halloween Decorations#American Football#Wjw#Cardinals#Afc#Bears
NBC Sports

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney return to Browns practice

The Browns have a lengthy injury report, but at least some of their players are getting back on the field. According to multiple reporters, defensive ends Myles Garrett (knee, ankle) and Jadeveon Clowney (knee, elbow) were among those at practice after they both sat out Wednesday’s session. Clowney did not...
NFL
FanSided

Myles Garrett calls out terrible Browns pass interference penalty

Myles Garrett knows his Cleveland Browns teammate A.J. Green got screwed over by the refs. While it will go down as a five-point road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett said the pass interference call on cornerback A.J. Green was atrocious. Then again,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownszone.com

Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Myles Garrett among Browns not practicing

BEREA — The Browns had an all-star group of players on the sideline Wednesday when the practice week began. Running backs Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareem Hunt (wrist/knee), defensive ends Myles Garrett (knee/ankle), Jadeveon Clowney (knee/elbow) and Takk McKinley (ankle/knee), tight end David Njoku (knee) and linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen) didn’t practice and worked on the side with athletic trainers.
NFL
bardown.com

Myles Garrett decorated his front yard with the names of opposing QBs on tombstones

The fall truly has to be one of the best times of the year. The trees are changing colour, the weather is getting brisker and of course, football is alive and WELL!. Though if you’re an opposing quarterback of the Cleveland Browns for the 2021 NFL season, you might be a few feet under according to Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Antonio Brown credits Ben Roethlisberger; Seahawks injuries; Myles Garrett's Halloween tombstone decorations

Friday’s “First Call” has a Pittsburgh Steelers story you thought you’d never see: Antonio Brown giving credit to Ben Roethlisberger. Myles Garrett is enjoying Halloween. Cameron Heyward is still getting better. And the Seahawks have some injury concerns beyond just their starting running back and Russell Wilson. Mr. Big Numbers.
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy