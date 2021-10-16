CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Daylight saving time: Here’s when we ‘fall back’

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGTNT_0cTCZDQW00

( KTVX ) – We are less than a month away from gaining an hour of sleep when daylight saving time ends.

Daylight saving time started on March 14 , when we “sprung ahead” and lost an hour of sleep. Turning our clocks one hour ahead in the spring is supposed to help us save energy and capitalize on the spring sunlight. When daylight saving starts, the sun rises and sets later.

Over 70 countries participate in daylight saving time each year, but the beginning and end dates vary from one to another. On Nov. 7, daylight saving time will come to an end as Americans in observing states set their clocks back one hour. While the sun will rise a little earlier after we change our clocks, it will also set earlier.

Bugs, golf and war: The chaotic history of daylight saving time

Not a fan of changing the clocks twice a year? You aren’t alone. As daylight saving time rolls around each year, so do questions about the practice and even proposals to do away with it.

In March of 2021, there was a bipartisan effort called the “Sunshine Protection Act of 2021” that proposed to make daylight saving time permanent, instead of falling back every November.

The legislation was introduced by Sens. Marco Rubio, (R-Fla.); James Lankford, (R-Okla.); Roy Blunt, (R-Mo.); Sheldon Whitehouse, (D-RI); Ron Wyden, (D-Ore.); Cindy Hyde-Smith, (R-Miss.); Rick Scott, (R-Fla.); and Ed Markey, (D-Mass.).

The bill was ultimately referred to the subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce and has yet to pass in the House or Senate.

Walmart scrapping layaway, offering ‘buy now, pay later’ program instead

So for now, Americans who don’t live in Hawaii and Arizona, where they don’t observe the time changes – will still have to change their clocks twice a year, with the daylight saving time set to end on Nov. 7. After we fall behind then, we won’t have to spring our clocks forward again until Sunday, March 13.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Gunmen take turns shooting man in Bronx barbershop: NYPD

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Two men took turns shooting up a barbershop in the Bronx on Friday, striking a man multiple times, police said. The 22-year-old victim was inside the barbershop on East Gun Hill Road, near Tryon Avenue in Norwood, when a masked man walked in and opened fire on the victim around 6:45 […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
CNY News

Daylight Savings Time Ends November 7 And Your Body Will Be Confused [Poll]

Switching over to Daylight Savings and Standard Time time has been a point of contention among many for years and has even been debated on the state level, but it's never gotten anywhere in New York State legislature and we still observe a time change twice a year. Mark your calendar because the switch to Standard Time is coming up on November 7 at 2:00 am.
POLITICS
AL.com

When does the time change?

In less than a month, it will be time to change the clocks to mark the end of daylight saving time. The time change will take place Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. so most people will reset their clocks back one hour – assuming your digital device doesn’t handle the issue for you – before going to bed on Saturday night, Nov. 6.
ALABAMA STATE
Connecticut Post

Why sleep experts recommend eliminating daylight saving time

(BPT) - Nov. 7 is approaching, and with it the end of daylight saving time, when those in most of the U.S. will “fall back” to standard time by setting clocks back one hour. If the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) had its way, this would be the last time change in the U.S., and the switch to standard time would be permanent.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Illini

Daylight saving time means potential danger for women

Many women on campus said daylight saving time is a curfew. When it gets dark earlier, they have to adjust their plans so they can be safe. Jacqueline Springer, freshman in ACES, said as a woman attending a large school, she has to take certain precautions because of her gender. On a large campus, she often FaceTimes friends while walking, shares her location with family and trusted friends and walks in groups to avoid being alone.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheldon Whitehouse
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
James Lankford
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Roy Blunt
The Independent

When do the clocks go back? Date and time UK clocks change in October 2021

It’s official: autumn is well and truly upon us, which means it’s nearly time for the clocks to go back. While the arrival of winter brings darker mornings and evenings, turning the clocks back allows us to have more sunlight in the morning. Plus, on the day the clocks change we get an extra hour in bed too, so we’re not complaining.Here’s everything you need to know about when and why the clocks go back:When do the clocks going back in 2021?This year, the clocks will go back an hour on Sunday 31 October.Every year, the clocks go back an...
U.K.
cw39.com

Here’s how much time you saved not commuting this year

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A poll earlier this week found that “sitting in traffic” is the #1 thing we’re annoyed about coming back now that things are opening back up. Now a separate survey looked at how much time we SAVED by not having to commute. The average employee has saved 252...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Time Changes#Americans#House#Senate
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Yard, You May Be Attracting Mice to Your Home

If you have mice in your yard, you might not even realize there's a problem until significant damage has occurred, pest experts warn. But as the fall and winter months roll in, mice become an even a bigger problem, as they are likely to move inside and seek refuge in your home. Even if you don't think there are any openings to your house for this pest to get into, mice can squeeze into spaces as small as a dime, according to Terminix. As it stands, the best method for keeping this rodent out of your indoor space is prevention. Read on to find out what common item in your yard may end up attracting mice to your home.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Walmart
audacy.com

Most of the US should get ready for a warm winter

For most of the country, this winter is expected to be warmer than usual, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration winter outlook released this week. Climate conditions predicted in the outlook extend from December of this year to February of next year. Across the South and most of...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
PIX11

PIX11

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy