‘Something has to change,’ family says after NYC teen fatally shot in face

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A gunman shot and killed a 16-year-old boy on the Lower East Side Friday night, police said.

Officers who were called to the intersection of Suffolk and Delancey streets around 8:30 p.m. found the teen, identified as Isaiah Levine, with a gunshot wound to his face , according to the NYPD.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second victim, 24, was taken to a hospital by private means, police said. They were treated for a gunshot wound to the hip and were expected to survive.

Candles honored Levine outside his Lower East Side building Saturday. His baby daughter sat in a stroller nearby.

His family said they don’t know why he was shot in the head and killed Friday night.

His sister Peaches Levine said, “Do you see the world we live in? This is poverty amongst black youth and there is a cycle that doesn’t change. Something has to change.”

Community activists advocated for change in front of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Saturday, announcing the campaign “Boycott Black Murder.” This was just the latest in a string of shootings where young people have been shot in New York City.

“We’ve seen young people; we’ve seen children become victims of violence. And it is something today that we are standing to say we can’t tolerate it,” activist Angelo Pinto said.

The group called for increased funding for organizations that go out and work directly with the community.

Police sources told PIX11 News that Isaiah Levine had prior arrests and gang ties. And that’s the argument of the community groups. They want to target kids before they get involved with guns and gangs.

No arrests had been made, as of Saturday morning. Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

