CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Teachers in Texas district told to offer ‘opposing’ views on Holocaust

By Nexstar Media Wire, Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zUPB_0cTCZBf400

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — A Texas school district administrator told teachers that if they have books about the Holocaust in their classrooms, they should also have books that offer “opposing” or “other” viewpoints on the subject.

Gina Peddy, the executive director of curriculum and instruction for the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, which is in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, issued the directive last week during a training session about which books teachers can have in their classroom libraries. A staff member secretly made an audio recording of the training session and shared it with NBC News, which broke the story.

In the recording, Peddy told the teachers to remember a new Texas law that requires teachers to present multiple perspectives when discussing “widely debated and currently controversial” issues. She said: “And make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has an opposing, that has other perspectives.”

Teen shot in the face on Lower East Side: NYPD

“How do you oppose the Holocaust?” one teacher asked.

“Believe me,” Peddy said. “That’s come up.”

Peddy did not respond to a message seeking comment left Friday by The Associated Press.

Texas and some other Republican-controlled states this year moved to regulate what can be taught about race-related ideas in public schools and colleges amid the nation’s racial reckoning after last year’s police killing of George Floyd.

Many Republicans have invoked the teaching of “critical race theory,” which argues that laws have preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race and that the country was founded on the theft of land and labor.

Karen Fitzgerald, a spokeswoman for the Carroll school district, said in a written statement to NBC News that the district is trying to help teachers comply with the law. She said the district’s interpretation of it requires teachers to provide balanced perspectives during classroom instruction and in books offered in the classroom. She said the district won’t require that books be removed.

Fitzgerald said teachers who are unsure about a specific book “should visit with their campus principal, campus team and curriculum coordinators about appropriate next steps.”

Clay Robison, a spokesman for the Texas State Teachers Association, a union representing educators, said the district’s book guidelines are an “overreaction” and a “misinterpretation” of the law. Three other Texas education policy experts agreed.

“We find it reprehensible for an educator to require a Holocaust denier to get equal treatment with the facts of history,” Robison said. “That’s absurd. It’s worse than absurd. And this law does not require it.”

Republican state Sen. Bryan Hughes, who wrote the Texas bill, denied that it requires teachers to provide opposing views on what he called matters of “good and evil” or to get rid of books that offer one perspective on the Holocaust.

Texas Legislature bans critical race theory from classrooms

“I’m glad we can have this discussion to help elucidate what the bill says, because that’s not what the bill says,” Hughes said.

The school district posted a statement on Facebook from Superintendent Lane Ledbetter offering an “apology regarding the online article and news story.” He said Peddy’s advice to teachers was “in no way to convey that the Holocaust was anything less than a terrible event in history.”

He also said: “Additionally, we recognize there are not two sides of the Holocaust,” and, “we also understand this bill does not require an opposing viewpoint on historical facts.” He said the district will work to clarify expectations for teachers and “apologize for any hurt or confusion this has caused.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

What Americans fear most, according to their Google searches

(NEXSTAR) — From clowns to public speaking, people have a wide range of phobias that keep them up at night. Just in time for Halloween, Your Local Security compiled a list of the top phobias in the United States based on Google searches. This year’s top phobia was a fear of failure, followed by a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

‘Rust’ crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fired a fatal gunshot from a prop gun that he had been told was safe, a camera crew for the movie he was filming walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues that included safety concerns. Disputes in the production of the Western […]
SANTA FE, NM
PIX11

City employees protest vaccine mandate ahead of deadline

NEW YORK — City employees in New York City against a vaccine mandate take their last stand Monday, marching over the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall in protest of the deadline just days away. All city workers must have their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by 5 p.m. Friday if they want to come […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX
Society
Southlake, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
PIX11

Plane from NY to LA makes emergency landing in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — An American Airlines plane traveling from New York to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Wisconsin. An official with the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison says plane landed without incident about 2:19 p.m. Central time after reports of smoke in the cabin. The passengers and crew evacuated […]
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Hughes
PIX11

Gun possession at NYC schools becomes growing problem

Six guns have been recovered at five high schools and one middle school across the five boroughs according to the NYPD in just the last few days. Three of them were loaded. Community leaders warned parents Friday that children are in danger, calling on the city to take immediate action. The School Safety Coalition is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#New Texas#Nypd#Holocaust#Race#Ap#Nbc News#The Associated Press#Republicans
PIX11

Biden’s NJ visit to tackle early education, transportation

NEW JERSEY — President Joe Biden is traveling to New Jersey Monday as part of his pitch to the people for his multi-trillion dollar agenda. Part of the plan would invest in transportation and projects to shore up the rails, including New Jersey Transit and Amtrak. Visiting New Jersey is the president’s latest stop on […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PIX11

VP Harris visits the Bronx pushing infrastructure and social spending

THE BRONX — Vice President Kamala Harris was in the Bronx Friday making the case for trillions of dollars in infrastructure and social program spending. She urged her fellow public servants to get a deal done, telling the crowd that this was an opportunity for transformational change coming out of the pandemic. Harris spoke from […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
PIX11

Seizures of marijuana plants by NYS Police fall sharply

NEW YORK — New York State Police seizures of marijuana plants have plunged this year. For years, state police have deployed helicopters to help local police and sheriff’s departments spot and seize pot grown in large quantities. However, with the state’s new law legalizing consumption and possession of small amounts of the drug, some local […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ movie set remembered by family, friends

(KTLA) – Family and friends gathered in Hollywood Saturday to pay their respects to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, who was killed Thursday following a shooting incident on the set of the Alec Baldwin film “Rust” in New Mexico. A chapter of the International Cinematographers Guild is raising funds in memory of Hutchins, who is one […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

New NY law lets workers propose hours cut instead of layoffs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Workers facing layoffs in New York state now have a right to ask their employers instead to trim all workers’ hours and have unemployment insurance help offset the losses for everyone. That’s according to a law that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Saturday. The measure is meant to increase awareness of what […]
POLITICS
PIX11

NYC students found with guns at 5 schools

NEW YORK — In just two days, five guns were recovered at schools across New York City, officials and sources confirmed. The most recent incident was Thursday at IS 98 in the Bronx; a 14-year-old student had a gun in a bag, Greg Floyd, president of the union representing school safety agents, confirmed. Also on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy