Supervisors Remain Hesitant on Allocating COVID Relief Dollars

One hundred new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Iowa Wednesday, with another in Washington County. Washington County has 56 deaths with Iowa at 6,848. The 14-day average positive test rate has decreased in the last couple weeks locally and across the state with Washington at 6.5% and Iowa at 8.3%. The state coronavirus dashboard shows a decrease in hospitalizations from two weeks ago, with 557 patients statewide and 97 in the southeast region. Though the number of patients in the ICU has slightly increased to 142 statewide and 37 in the region. Those not fully vaccinated account for 79.6% of patients in the ICU and 77.2% of those hospitalized. There are currently 25 long-term care outbreaks. Iowans 18 and older account for 67.2% of those fully vaccinated and 69.5% of those 12 and older have at least one dose. To find out where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine visit here.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO