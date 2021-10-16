Supervisors Remain Hesitant on Allocating COVID Relief Dollars

The Riverside City Council approved the residency requirements and job description for the city administrator during their regular meeting Monday. After tabling the items during their previous meeting, the board held discussions to refine the job description and residency requirements for the city administrator. In a 3-2 vote, the board voted in favor of placing the requirement at living within 20 miles of the city limits, the same as the other city positions that were approved in previous meetings. City Administrator Christine Yancey says the council discussed residency requirements at length, and whether they were going to simply require the city administrator to live within the corporate city limits. She says the two council members that voted against it showed concern for some vague word usage in the agreements. This action will not affect Yancey as she already lives in the 20 mile radius.
