Wellman, IA

Supervisors Remain Hesitant on Allocating COVID Relief Dollars

By Sam McIntosh
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile local cities like Washington and Wellman have put commitments towards some of the American Rescue Plan Act funds they’ve received for pandemic relief, the Washington County Board of Supervisors is hesitant to decide upon any uses. An update regarding ARPA funds...

