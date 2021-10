The majority of food banks have seen demand soar in the weeks since universal credit was cut, and are warning of a “heartbreaking” winter ahead as they struggle with dwindling stock levels.Charities told The Independent they are worried the squeeze in the food supply means they may be forced to turn hungry families away in the months ahead.A survey carried out by the Independent Food Aid Network (Ifan) found 66 per cent of food banks have seen an increase in the need for help over the past few weeks, as the £20-a-week cut in universal credit hits home.The mid-October survey,...

