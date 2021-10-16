CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolidge Returning For HBO’s “White Lotus”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Coolidge is reportedly in talks to reprise her role for the second season of Mike White’s hit social satire “The White Lotus” on HBO. Coolidge was...

www.darkhorizons.com

WBAL Radio

Watch trailer to 'Colin in Black & White'; Robin Givens joins HBO Max reboot of 'Head of the Class'; and more

Netflix has released the official trailer to Colin Kaepernick's upcoming limited series, Colin in Black & White. As previously reported, the six-episode drama follows Kaepernick's journey to becoming a civil-rights activist and professional football player. Co-created and directed by Ava DuVernay, the series focuses on Kaepernick's young-adult years growing up in a mixed-race household after being adopted by a white family. Colin in Black & White launches on Netflix on October 29.
darkhorizons.com

First Photos: Olsen In HBO’s “Love & Death”

The first photos have been released of “WandaVision” star Elizabeth Olsen as churchgoing suburban housewife turned ax-murderer Candy Montgomery in the upcoming true-crime miniseries “Love & Death” for HBO Max. Currently shooting in Texas, the film will detail the events that lead to Montgomery killing her friend Betty Gore (Lily...
Deadline

Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Judith Light & Audra McDonald Lead FilmNation’s ‘Down Low’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Judith Light and Audra McDonald are set for FilmNation Entertainment’s Rightor Doyle feature directorial debut Down Low.  The news comes in the wake of Rex receiving a Gotham Award nomination in the Lead Performance category for A24 and FilmNation’s Red Rocket and Gage’s HBO series The White Lotus receiving a nomination in the Breakthrough Series – Long Format slot. Newcomer Sebastian Arroyo also rounds out the cast of the comedy feature written by Gage and Phoebe Fisher. Pic, produced by FilmNation Entertainment’s Ashley Fox and Lucas Wiesendanger and Sui Generis Pictures’ Ross Katz, centers around a...
darkhorizons.com

Betty Gilpin Leads HBO’s “Blood Sugar”

HBO is developing the series “Blood Sugar” with “GLOW” alum Betty Gilpin to both star in and executive produce. When the Sharks of “Shark Tank” laugh the delightful Margot Schultz (Gilpin) and her frozen food business off stage, little do they know they’re setting in motion one of the bloodiest and wildest rises to fame and fortune this country has ever seen.
darkhorizons.com

Corbin Bernsen Returns For New “L.A. Law”

Actor Corbin Bernsen is set to reprise his role of lawyer Arnold Becker from the original NBC “L.A. Law” series for its upcoming revival pilot on ABC. The new take is dubbed a re-envisioning of the original featuring familiar characters working alongside new ones on the hot button issues of the day.
MovieWeb

J.K. Simmons Is Officially Returning as James Gordon in HBO Max's Batgirl Movie

Leslie Grace has gotten her wish as J.K. Simmons will play her father in HBO Max's upcoming Batgirl movie. There were rumors that Simmons was in talks for the project, and Deadline now reports that the actor is now on board to reprise his role as Commissioner Jim Gordon. Bad Boys for Life star Jacob Scipio has also joined the cast, with Bad Boys for Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing. Christina Hodson wrote the script and Kristin Burr is producing.
darkhorizons.com

Danny DeVito Joins New “Haunted Mansion”

Danny DeVito has joined the cast of Disney’s new ghostly family film “Haunted Mansion” based on the famed theme park ride. The story follows a mother and her son who come across a mansion that is more than it seems. Further story specifics are under wraps, but it is known that DeVito will play a smug professor.
Variety

Newcomer Jamila C. Gray to Star in ‘On the Come Up,’ Directed by Sanaa Lathan (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Players has hired newcomer Jamila C. Gray to star in “On the Come Up,” the upcoming film adaptation of Angie Thomas’ New York Times bestselling follow-up book to “The Hate U Give.” Leading an all-Black cast, Gray stars in the Paramount Players movie as Bri, a 16-year-old who wants to become one of the greatest rappers of all time — or, as the film’s longline says, “at least win her first rap battle.” The coming-of-age story follows Bri’s fight to rise to the top, despite the cards being stacked against her. “It’s hard to get your come up when you’re mislabeled...
Deadline

Adria Arjona To Star in Indie ‘Los Frikis’, Will Also Executive Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Adria Arjona will star and executive produce the drama Los Frikis, with Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz writing and directing. New Slate is financing, and Nilson and Schwartz will produce alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Rebecca Tomlinson for Lord Miller. The film is based on the true story of punk-rock teenagers in Havana who deliberately inject themselves with HIV to escape the oppression of “Special Period” Cuba. Arjona has a busy year ahead of includes a leading role in the Star Wars series Andor starring Diego Luna. She can be seen next in Sony’s Morbius opposite Jared Leto and Matt Smith and is also set to play the bride in Warner Bros’ new Father of the Bride pic starring Andy Garcia. She is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.
GoldDerby

A SAG Award victory for ‘Mare of Easttown’ would put Kate Winslet on this very short list

This probably should be obvious by now, but it’s good to be Kate Winslet. The recent winner of the Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress Emmy for her performance in HBO’s gripping crime drama “Mare of Easttown” is also now the favorite to take home the corresponding Screen Actors Guild Award come February. If she succeeds, she’ll be 2 for 2 in the category and become just the fourth woman to snag the award twice after Alfre Woodard (“The Piano Lesson,” “Miss Evers’ Boys”), Helen Mirren (“Elizabeth I,” “Phil Spector”) and Queen Latifah (“Life Support,” “Bessie”). Winslet previously won for her work...
Variety

Issa Rae on the ‘Insecure’ Season 5 Premiere: Did Issa and Lawrence’s Relationship Survive That Baby Bombshell?

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Reunited Okay?!,” the fifth season premiere of “Insecure.” For the last few weeks, “Insecure” star and co-creator Issa Rae has been focused on toasting the end of the show, basking in the last few moments when the final season is known only to her and the cast and crew behind the show. “That’s why I’m so bent on celebrating. I’m like let’s celebrate when y’all like it right now. Let’s celebrate the nostalgia before all hell breaks loose,” Rae tells Variety with a laugh. “People are gonna have many opinions about the second...
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
WREG

Peter Scolari, co-star of ‘Bosom Buddies’, ‘Newhart’ dead at 66

(WGHP) — An actor has passed away from an extended cancer battle. TMZ reports that Peter Scolari, 66, who starred alongside Tom Hanks in the sitcom “Bosom Buddies”, has died. He was diagnosed with cancer 2 years ago but kept the diagnoses private. Scolari was put on the map, along with Hanks, in 1980 with […]
NME

‘Oz’ actor Granville Adams dies of cancer

Granville Adams, who appeared in acclaimed HBO prison drama Oz, has died of cancer. The actor played inmate Zahir Arif in the show from 1997. He appeared in a recurring role in Homicide: Life On The Street, which co-starred Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andre Braugher. The actor’s family announced the news of...
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Returns as Harley Quinn in HBO Max's First Look at Season 3

Harley Quinn fans will have to wait a little longer to see Season 3 of the hit HBO Max series, but there was a brief tease during DC Comics' DC FanDome event on Saturday. HBO Max showed some early animatics for the new episodes, showing Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy plotting their Eat, Bang, Kill tour of Gotham City after the wedding at the end of Season 2. The series features former The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco, who serves as the voice of Harley and an executive producer. The first look offered no exact premiere date for Season 3 but promised it will be here in 2022.
darkhorizons.com

Curtis, Murphy Plan High Five Origin Series

Jamie Lee Curtis will re-team with her “Scream Queens” TV mega-producer Ryan Murphy for the new limited series “Outfielder” on Netflix. Curtis revealed the news on Hero Nation podcast this week, describing the series as being about “the life of the man who invented the High Five” and revealing she’s been trying to get the series made as a producer for over ten years.
