KENNY GAINWELL IS EAGLES COACH NICK SIRIANNI’S FORGOTTEN MAN!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRook running back Kenny Gainwell (14) played only 23 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps Thursday...

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Forgotten Man#American Football#Eagles#Bucs#Sanders
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: The Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts marriage might be short-lived

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Burn it down. The case: It’s only been six games, but it’s already clear the Sirianni-Hurts marriage is going to be short-lived. If Hurts isn’t good enough as a passer to give the team an accurate read on Sirianni’s offense and if Sirianni’s offense isn’t tailored enough to Hurts’ skill set to allow for an accurate assessment of him as the quarterback of the future, the Eagles risk having no answers by the end of the season. Even if they could somehow sneak into the playoffs, it’s not like they’d be anything more than cannon fodder. And who are we kidding? This whole thing is about tearing things down for a rebuild that can start in earnest next offseason with three possible first-round picks and most likely four picks in the top 50. Anyone who’s not in the team’s long-term plans should be available. Goedert? Is the team really going to give him a high-priced extension when he’s never really been a No. 1 tight end? If someone’s willing to pay a premium, say a third-round pick, go for it. How about Miles Sanders? He’s barely used in the offense to begin with, and there’s no way the team is going to sign him to a second contract. Let him go, too. And if trading away some of these players makes the team worse in the short run, all the better for draft-pick purposes. Sirianni’s best attribute as a coach seems to be his ability to get the team to play hard, so there should be no concerns about the locker room checking out even in a firesale. It’s a dirty business, but one the Eagles have to be willing to play.
