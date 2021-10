It's no secret that I love my vitamin C serums. I can't go a day without using the ingredient in at least one part of my routine. It's a skin-care ingredient that can do it all, whether you want to focus on anti-aging, brightening the skin, or diminishing dark spots. The latter is a big one for me. I have reactive skin prone to hyperpigmentation, and it's always been a battle between potent ingredients versus being gentle. I'm constantly on the hunt for the best vitamin c serums and dark spot correctors on the market, and ones that won't irritate my skin but are still effective are at the top of my list to try out.

