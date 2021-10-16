Southeast Iowa Seeing Green for Another Week

Different regions of the state are in full swing for fall colors with southeast Iowa still waiting for peak fall season. The fourth fall color report released by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources states the landscape view of southeast Iowa is showing a lot of green with some minor color changes. Some yellow and brown are showing up in areas with hickory, elm, cottonwood, and sugar maple trees. White ash is showing some purple, urban maples are showing a few brighter reds and oranges, and oak trees are still mostly green. Sumac, Virginia creeper, and poison ivy are showing some reds. Peak viewing for southeast Iowa is predicted from now through October 27. Continued above average temperatures are prolonging the peak color season for northeast Iowa. Many trees still have most of their leaves with oak trees just starting to turn colors.
