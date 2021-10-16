Katt Williams: World War III Tour

The drummer and record label head reflects on the lessons he’s learned over three decades. For drummer Willie Jones III, Fallen Heroes is more than just the name of his most recent album. The title also relates deeply to his life as a jazz musician. After all, the impact of many a lost mentor echoes through his now nearly 30-year career as an in-demand sideman, dynamic bandleader, and determined record label owner. Jones’ current recording, released on his own WJ3 label, specifically pays tribute to the recently passed Roy Hargrove, Larry Willis, Jimmy Heath, Ndugu Chancler, and Jeff Clayton, but the long list of elders who’ve lifted Jones up also includes Los Angeles-based musicians such as Billy Higgins, Henry Franklin, George Bohannon, Larance Marable … and a pianist named Willie Jones, Jr.
Comments / 0