Sweet Tooth Hotel presents Rewind

Into the Woods tells the story of The Baker and his Wife who long to have a child of their own. The neighborhood Witch throws a wrench in their plan when she reveals that she has placed a curse on their family, forbidding them to ever have children. There is a way to reverse the curse, though. The Baker and his Wife must venture into the woods to retrieve a list of oddly-specific items to appease the Witch. Along the way, they encounter other familiar fairy tale personalities, like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Jack (of Jack and the Beanstalk fame), all of whom are also searching for their hearts' desires, just like the Baker and his Wife are. This mish-mash of fairy tales ensures an evening of hilarity, realization, and heartbreak.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO