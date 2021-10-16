The Dallas Opera presents The People's Choice Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A tragedy of obsessive love, Bizet’s Carmen from 1875 is considered the most popular opera in the world today. It is impossible not to smile with recognition when the well-known first notes of the prelude ring out from the orchestra. Mezzo-soprano and HGO Studio alumna Carolyn Sproule takes on the role of the famous bohemian whose beauty, confidence, and provocative lifestyle captivate the soldier Don José, sung by tenor Richard Trey Smagur, although his jealousy will ultimately destroy them both. Bass-baritone Christian Pursell as the bullfighter Escamillo and soprano Heidi Stober as Micaela are ensnared by the passion of the two lead characters. Expect striking costumes and gorgeous dancing in director/choreographer Rob Ashford’s acclaimed production, conducted by Lidiya Yankovskaya in her HGO debut.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO