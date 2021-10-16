The Dallas Opera presents The People's Choice Concert

Abandon the screen this Halloween and let a pair of spooky operas provide your seasonal thrills. This is the invitation extended by Opera Santa Barbara’s latest production, a double bill offered at the Lobero on Friday, October 29, and Sunday, October 31, featuring two short works from the early decades of the 20th century, Il tabarro by Giacomo Puccini and El amor brujo by Manuel de Falla. El amor brujo tells the story of a beautiful woman who can’t move on from an affair with a man now dead who haunts her in the form of a ghost. The Santa Barbara–raised mezzo-soprano Nina Yoshida Nelsen will sing Candela, the leading role, and dancers from State Street Ballet choreographed by Cecily Stewart MacDougall will perform the work’s ballet sequences, including the work’s famous “fire dance.”
