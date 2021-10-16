CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dallas Opera presents The People's Choice Concert

culturemap.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Opera will kick...

dallas.culturemap.com

Daily Freeman

Saugerties Pro Musica to present concert Oct. 17

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. — Saugerties Pro Musica will present its second concert of the season at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 in the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 67 Washington Ave. Pianist Mihae Lee and violinist Urara Mogi will perform works by Handel, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, Rachmaninoff and Mozart. Admission is free....
SAUGERTIES, NY
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s Emperor

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Nicknamed the “Emperor,” Beethoven’s last piano concerto is bursting with heroic themes and virtuosic cadenzas, as well as one of the composer’s most tender slow movements.
DALLAS, TX
utahtheatrebloggers.com

Singers soar in Utah Opera’s THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

SALT LAKE CITY — The Barber of Seville, by Gioachino Rossini, is probably the greatest comic opera ever written. That is not just my opinion, but Giuseppe Verdi’s, as well, and that man knew his operas. Written with lightning speed (possibly in as few as 13 days, if Rossini’s own...
UTAH STATE
Daily Ardmoreite

Goddard Center to present Met Opera's 'Boris Godunov'

The Goddard Center is excited to present the newest Metropolitan Opera since the start of the pandemic, Modest Mussorgsky’s "Boris Godunov" on Saturday, October 16th. Admission is $20 for the general public, $15 for Goddard Members and senior citizens, and $10 students. A light meal, included in the cost of...
ARDMORE, OK
Florida Weekly

The Marco Players presents “Good People”

The Marco Players are presenting “Good People,” a tough and tender play about the insurmountable class divide between those who make it out of a blue-collar Irish neighborhood and those who find themselves left behind. Playwright David Lindsay Abaire pays his respects to his old South Boston neighborhood with scrappy characters who have tremendous appeal, and the moral dilemma they grapple with — is it strength of character or just a few lucky breaks that determines a person’s fate?
THEATER & DANCE
Urban Milwaukee

Present Music Opening Concert Examines The Nature of Time

Present Music offers its opening concert Thursday and Friday this week launching its 40th season. This first concert welcomes an audience for the first time since February 2020 to the Jan Serr Studio at the UW-Milwaukee Kenilworth Square East. The concert, Keeping Time, examines the subject from all perspectives, sparking a search for the myriad ways that contemporary composers have chosen to consider time. Co-artistic directors Eric Segnitz and David Bloom continue the Present Music tradition – letting an abstract theme weave together a diverse program of new music.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Eureka Times-Standard

Music fest presents another digital concert

The Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival will present another livestreamed digital concert on Friday at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Guests must register to attend at www.TrinityAlpsCMF.org. Admission, as always, is “pay what you can.”. This program will feature soprano Jane Spencer-Mills singing lyrical and romantic songs by the American composer...
MUSIC
Norwalk Hour

Litchfield Jazz Festival presents free online concert

GOSHEN — The Brandon Goldberg Trio, honoring the music of Cole Porter, presents a free online concert Oct. 22, presented by Litchfield Jazz Presents, the second of a streaming series from Telefunken Sound Stage in South Windsor. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. The series from Telefunken Soundstage...
LITCHFIELD, CT
mercer.edu

Mercer University Opera presents Dido and Aeneas

MACON – Mercer University Opera will present the Henry Purcell opera Dido and Aeneas on Oct. 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. The show takes place in the environment of Ancient Greece. Queen Dido of Carthage offers her hospitality to Prince Aeneas and his soldiers, who have escaped the fall of Troy and have been sailing the Mediterranean for years seeking their new homeland. When they are driven ashore at Carthage, Dido and Aeneas fall madly in love.
MACON, GA
operawire.com

Fresh Squeezed Opera to Present ‘An Antidote to Failure’

Fresh Squeezed Opera has announced that it will present “An Antidote to Failure” on Nov. 3, 2021. The showcase, which will be presented at The Cell Theatre in New York City, will offer up a menu of new vocal music ranging from “tonal to atonal, from acoustic to electronic, from libretto-driven to sound-driven.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
operawire.com

Random Opera to Present ‘Rare and Revered’

Random Opera has announced that it will present “Rare and Revered” in London on Oct. 30, 2021. The showcase is set to showcase major hits from some of opera’s greatest works including “La Bohème,” “La Traviata,” and “Don Giovanni.” That makes up the “revered” portion of the program. However, the company will also present several arias and ensembles from such rarities as “Le Villi,” “Ascanio in Alba,” and “Armida Abbandonata.”
THEATER & DANCE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Symphony to present 'Shoe Bird' at children's concerts

The Palm Beach Symphony has a lineup of heavy-hitter soloists on the way for its new season beginning Nov. 7, including pianists Hélène Grimaud, Yefim Bronfman and Maria João Pires, plus violinist Midori. But before embarking on its Masterworks series, the orchestra will turn its attention to children. In two...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Santa Barbara Independent

Opera Santa Barbara Presents Two for Halloween

Abandon the screen this Halloween and let a pair of spooky operas provide your seasonal thrills. This is the invitation extended by Opera Santa Barbara’s latest production, a double bill offered at the Lobero on Friday, October 29, and Sunday, October 31, featuring two short works from the early decades of the 20th century, Il tabarro by Giacomo Puccini and El amor brujo by Manuel de Falla. El amor brujo tells the story of a beautiful woman who can’t move on from an affair with a man now dead who haunts her in the form of a ghost. The Santa Barbara–raised mezzo-soprano Nina Yoshida Nelsen will sing Candela, the leading role, and dancers from State Street Ballet choreographed by Cecily Stewart MacDougall will perform the work’s ballet sequences, including the work’s famous “fire dance.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
fsu.edu

FSU College of Music presents classic Mozart opera during Halloween weekend

The Opera at Florida State University’s College of Music will present one of Mozart’s most beloved and beautiful masterpieces on Halloween weekend with iconic music that focuses on love, virtue and the triumph of good over evil. “Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)” tells the story of a young, innocent couple’s...
FLORIDA STATE
culturemap.com

Houston Grand Opera presents Carmen

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A tragedy of obsessive love, Bizet’s Carmen from 1875 is considered the most popular opera in the world today. It is impossible not to smile with recognition when the well-known first notes of the prelude ring out from the orchestra. Mezzo-soprano and HGO Studio alumna Carolyn Sproule takes on the role of the famous bohemian whose beauty, confidence, and provocative lifestyle captivate the soldier Don José, sung by tenor Richard Trey Smagur, although his jealousy will ultimately destroy them both. Bass-baritone Christian Pursell as the bullfighter Escamillo and soprano Heidi Stober as Micaela are ensnared by the passion of the two lead characters. Expect striking costumes and gorgeous dancing in director/choreographer Rob Ashford’s acclaimed production, conducted by Lidiya Yankovskaya in her HGO debut.
HOUSTON, TX
Eureka Times-Standard

HSU to present live instrumental concert

The Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music and Theatre will present a live instrumental concert featuring the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall. Before purchasing tickets for this live event, familiarize yourself with current campus COVID-19 guidelines, which are detailed...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
culturemap.com

Houston Symphony presents Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Houston Symphony presents Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony, where audiences will be transported to a world of ancient ruins and windswept Highland beauty, inspired by the composer’s trip to the British Isles. Acclaimed British conductor Jane Glover leads these performances, which also feature music of Ethel Smyth, and Prokofiev’s effervescent Symphony No. 1. Plus, Principal Bassoon Rian Craypo shines in Variations on an Arietta by Pergolesi.
HOUSTON, TX
atchisonglobenow.com

Benedictine Bands to present Fall Prelude Concert

The public is invited to join the Benedictine Bands for an hour-long concert presentation featuring the newly formed Benedictine College Brass Band, Percussion Ensemble and Jazz Band at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, in O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium. In this first concert of the 2021-22 academic year, the talented students will...
MUSIC

