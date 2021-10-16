CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More sun with temps on the upswing

By Bryan Bachman
WNEM
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dry weather we've been waiting for marches on for the first half of the week!. Following a beautiful Monday across Mid-Michigan, we'll enjoy another peaceful night as high pressure remains in control over the eastern United States. Skies will remain clear, making for good viewing of the nearly-full moon, or...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cold Front Brings In Chilly Temperatures For Halloween

A spooky Halloween forecast is shaping up across Colorado. A beautiful, unseasonably warm Friday kicked off the weekend. The mid-70s are going to be a distant memory for some time once we hit Sunday. A cold front will make it’s way through Colorado on Saturday. This will bring more wind to the state and slightly cooler temperatures. Overall, it’s a transition day with pretty nice conditions. The bigger temperature drop and chance for moisture arrives behind on the front on Sunday. We will drop to the mid to upper 40s on Sunday in the Denver area. We have the chance for rain...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury#The Tri Cities
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cooler Temps On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lakeshore Flood Advisory continues until 7am Saturday. Northeasterly winds will gust around 25 miles per hour through the early afternoon on Saturday. An isolated shower will be possible, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid-50s. Some late-day clearing will occur, with temperatures Saturday night falling to the low 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs will be in the mid-50s. By Halloween evening, temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 40s with a mostly clear sky. Turning much colder all of next week with highs in the 40s and lows near freezing. Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are expected for most of the week. Tonight: Scattered areas of light rain. Low of 53. Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. High of 56. Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 56.  
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Cooler Temps On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lakeshore Flood Advisory continues until 7am Saturday. Northeasterly winds will gust around 25 miles per hour through the early afternoon on Saturday. An isolated shower will be possible, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid-50s. Some late-day clearing will occur, with temperatures Saturday night falling to the low 40s.
CHICAGO, IL
WNEM

Lingering showers this weekend, cooldown on the way

Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is getting off to a great start and that you're staying dry. There's still a few showers this morning, but through the day that activity will slowly wind down. We're on the lookout for some isolated showers on Sunday before a big cooldown this upcoming week.
SAGINAW, MI
wgno.com

Expect temps in the 40s over the weekend

It will cool down quite a bit tonight with the low to mid-50s across the area. Models are indicating 40s to the north but right now it looks like too much wind and cloud cover to get us that cool. Expect a better chance for the 40s to the north...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WNEM

Lingering showers this weekend, cooldown on the way

Good Saturday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is getting off to a great start and that you're staying dry. We're still dealing with a few lingering showers at this lunch hour, but through the rest of the day that activity will slowly wind down. We're on the lookout for some isolated showers on Sunday before a big cooldown this upcoming week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Stray Showers, Sunshine During The Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — The rain will leave after early AM drizzle and a stray shower or two. Windy conditions from Friday become just breezy with North gusts to 25. Clouds make way for some Saturday sunshine with seasonable temps. Saturday night becomes clear with the Northern Lights possibly firing up as far south as Illinois for those in dark sky areas. Sunday is mostly sunny and in the middle 50s for Halloween. Sun sets around 5:45 with a 6pm temp of 49°. October 30 Norm- 56 Fri- 55 Today- 56 Sunrise- 7:22am Forecast Today- A few morning showers, becoming partly sunny and 56°. Tonight- partly cloudy, mid 40s Sunday- mostly sunny, 56°. Improving weekend weather. Nothing spooky in the Halloween forecast. Turning colder to start the week.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy