Individually, Landon Beard, Todd Fournier and brothers Brian Brigham and Brandon Brigham were originally brought together as The Four Seasons by the legendary Frankie Valli. For well over a decade, they’ve wowed audiences worldwide as the four voices alongside the rock & roll icon! During their time as the group’s longest-tenured singers, they developed their own identity. Valli saw something in them that he never found in any of the configurations of singers he’s worked with. Together in the studio, they finely tuned their “signature sound” to iconic Frank Sinatra hits, blending the classic sounds of yesterday with their modern style. This discovery led to a cool new take on the popular hits of Pop, Rock, Jazz and Doo Wop!

CLERMONT, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO