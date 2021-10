All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The annual Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival will feature over 12,000 pumpkins (including heirloom varieties), festival games, crafts and activities, a variety of foods, family photo opportunities, animal meets, and more. Outside exhibitors and vendors will also be on hand with everything from live animals and biofacts to examine to decorated pumpkin centerpieces, lemonade, and goat milk ice pops for sale. The food truck line-up includes It’s a Wrap and Churrasco on Saturday and Moon Rooster on Sunday.

FESTIVAL ・ 9 DAYS AGO