South Dallas Cultural Center will present Race to Kindness, a free book distribution as a part of the National "Race to 500,000 Books" campaign. Orion Monaco Jean is sharing his passion for reading with other booklovers and collecting them so more children and adults have books to call their own. New and gently loved books for people of all ages will be available to pick up for free.

