Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart Con Amore: Lindsay Garritson

If you missed the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s first 2021-22 BSO NOW livestream from Symphony Hall on October 9, then you are now bereft of something critically important in your life. You are missing a species of musical pleasure that, thus far, has come along only once per century, a piece by Richard Strauss that in some circles is considered too risqué for polite company. You are also missing the memory of what must be one of few times in the orchestra’s history where a concert’s encore seemed to eclipse everything that had preceded it. I mean the encore given by Christina and Michelle Naughton after performing Mozart’s concerto for two pianos.

