Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart Con Amore: Lindsay Garritson

BOSTON — Shy about entering public places during “flu season,” but still need to regularly see live music performed by one of the world’s great orchestras? Then BSO NOW is for you. BSO concert streams are being offered in tandem with the Orchestra’s 2021-22 concert season, September 30–April 30, at Symphony Hall. In the first monthly livestream of the season, Andris Nelsons led works by Strauss on a program with the Naughton sisters in their BSO debut, performing Mozart’s concerto for two pianos. (One of the Strauss pieces is so risqué that the BSO hasn’t performed it in over 100 years.)
