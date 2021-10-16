CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart Con Amore: Lindsay Garritson

culturemap.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with...

dallas.culturemap.com

hometownstations.com

Season opener concert for the Lima Symphony Orchestra

The Lima Symphony Orchestra is back on the stage for their opening night of their season. The Veterans Memorial Civic Center was buzzing with excitement to hear the LSO perform live for the first time in nearly two years. The program, “Circumstance and Fate” featured two piano soloists, who played on a double piano.
gettysburgian.com

Review: Symphony Orchestra and Wind Symphony Feature in Triumphant Return to Live Music

On Thursday Oct. 7, the Sunderman Conservatory’s Symphony Orchestra and Wind Symphony featured in the Conservatory’s first concert in the Majestic Theatre since February 2020. As those first dulcet notes reverberated through the theatre it was as though the music itself understood the weight of the moment. Under the direction of Dr. César Leal, the symphony orchestra opened the Fall 2021 concert season on an unusually introspective note with a setting of Anton Bruckner’s 1879 mellifluous chorale “Os Justi.”
twincitiesarts.com

REVIEW: The Return of Nachito Herrera with the Wayzata Symphony Orchestra

Cuban pianist Nachito Herrera at the piano. Photo by Sheilxa Ryan Photography. When I told a friend that Ignacio “Nachito” Herrera’s performance with the Wayzata Symphony Orchestra at Orchestra Hall would feature Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, my friend was surprised. She knew that Herrera was one of the area’s foremost jazz musicians, a mainstay of The Dakota – he was one of the first performers when that jazz club returned to live performances last month. However, she was surprised that a jazz pianist would choose to perform such a notoriously difficult classical piano work.
WAYZATA, MN
broadstreetreview.com

The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia presents Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony

The pandemic interrupted many celebrations, public and private. In the classical music world, no one suffered in this manner quite like Beethoven, whose 250th anniversary came and went without the proper planned feting. The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, like many ensembles, seems intent on making up for lost time; the opening program of its return season played like a belated birthday present.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theberkshireedge.com

Boston Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-22 livestream lineup

BOSTON — Shy about entering public places during “flu season,” but still need to regularly see live music performed by one of the world’s great orchestras? Then BSO NOW is for you. BSO concert streams are being offered in tandem with the Orchestra’s 2021-22 concert season, September 30–April 30, at Symphony Hall. In the first monthly livestream of the season, Andris Nelsons led works by Strauss on a program with the Naughton sisters in their BSO debut, performing Mozart’s concerto for two pianos. (One of the Strauss pieces is so risqué that the BSO hasn’t performed it in over 100 years.)
BOSTON, MA
interlochenpublicradio.org

Detroit Symphony Orchestra LIVE: October 15, 2021

Music Director Laureate Leonard Slatkin returns to Orchestra Hall to conduct world premieres by two friends, Samuel Adler and Joseph Schwantner, and Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony, a work he called "a complete resignation before Fate." Hear the concert live on Classical IPR Friday, October 15. The live concert broadcast starts at...
jhu.edu

For Hopkins Symphony Orchestra, a long-awaited return to the stage

For many in the performing arts, the effects of the 2020 COVID shutdown were both personal and professional. Musicians, dancers, and theater companies the world over found both their livelihood and their primary mode of expression put on an indefinite pause. While online platforms such as Zoom and Instagram Live allowed for an alternate form of connection, an essential exchange between performer and audience was lost.
BALTIMORE, MD
Marietta Daily Journal

World-renowned cellist Jesús Castro-Balbi to play with KSU Symphony Orchestra

Internationally renowned cellist Jesús Castro-Balbi will join the KSU Symphony Orchestra on stage on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Named the director of the Bailey School of Music on July 1, Castro-Balbi was first invited to perform at KSU in 2012 as a guest artist. This year, he worked closely with Dr. Nathaniel F. Parker, conductor of the KSU Symphony Orchestra, and Harrison Long, interim dean of the College of the Arts, to take the stage once more.
monroecopost.com

Brockport Symphony Orchestra to perform Oct. 24

The Brockport Symphony Orchestra will present "A Night at the Movies" at 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at First Presbyterian Church of Brockport, 35 State St. Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature College at Brockport film professor Sidney Rosenzweig and composer-in-residence Emmanuel Sikora. Admission and parking are free; donations...
WWLP 22News

The Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra performing for free

(Mass Appeal) – The Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra have a concert coming up this Friday in Symphony Hall and it will be the first time they are playing together since before the pandemic started in March 2020. Joining us to talk about their gathering, and the performance, are Marsha Harbison, Assistant Concertmistress of the SSO, and Stephen Perry, Principal Tuba.
citysuntimes.com

North Valley Symphony Orchestra Announces New Concertmaster

The North Valley Symphony Orchestra (NVSO) announced the selection of Ellen Hansbury as Concertmaster for the 2021–22 season. Hansbury began studying the violin at the age of four. She went on to major in violin performance at the University of Cincinnati’s College Conservatory of Music under Kurt Sassmannshaus. She later earned her MBA from UC and decided to pursue a career in marketing. With a strong passion for music and performing, she continued to play in community orchestras. Hansbury joined NVSO in 2015 and says she thoroughly enjoys the musicianship and sense of community the organization brings.
PHOENIX, AZ
theberkshireedge.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Naughton sisters upstage Mozart October 9 at Symphony Hall

If you missed the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s first 2021-22 BSO NOW livestream from Symphony Hall on October 9, then you are now bereft of something critically important in your life. You are missing a species of musical pleasure that, thus far, has come along only once per century, a piece by Richard Strauss that in some circles is considered too risqué for polite company. You are also missing the memory of what must be one of few times in the orchestra’s history where a concert’s encore seemed to eclipse everything that had preceded it. I mean the encore given by Christina and Michelle Naughton after performing Mozart’s concerto for two pianos.
MUSIC
Tampa Bay News Wire

SCF Bradenton Symphony Orchestra Presents “Welcome to Our Carnival”

(Bradenton, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021) — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s (SCF) performing arts season is underway with “Welcome to Our Carnival,” presented by the SCF Bradenton Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W. The audience is invited to...
Minot Daily News

Minot Symphony Orchestra to present ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ on Saturday

The Minot Symphony Orchestra will present a live performance, “Roll Over Beethoven,” on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at Minot State University featuring works by Poelking, Bourgeois, and Beethoven. According to information provided by the Orchestra, Beethoven’s “Symphony Number 5” is one of the most recognized...
MINOT, ND
artsatl.org

Nathalie Stutzmann named music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

In a historic move, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra has named French-born Nathalie Stutzmann as the fifth music director in the orchestra’s history. Stutzmann becomes only the second woman to lead a major American symphony, and the only current female music director. Stutzmann, 56, will take the podium from Robert Spano,...
ATLANTA, GA

