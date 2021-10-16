CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXT 91.7 presents The Polyphonic Spree: Jukebox Jamboree

culturemap.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure...

dallas.culturemap.com

Fox5 KVVU

Postmodern Jukebox returns to Smith Center in summer 2022

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pop-jazz phenomenon Postmodern Jukebox will return to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in summer 2022, the venue announced. The band will perform on June 17, 2022 with tickets starting at $39.50. Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ), is "known for putting 'pop music in a time...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Dallas Observer

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Anderson East, The Polyphonic Spree, Bad Religion and More

With more national and international acts coming at the beginning of next week, this weekend offers you a perfect chance to get live and local. Experimental industrial band ManifestiV, blues rockers Texicana and rock 'n' rollers The Roomsounds are all celebrating one kind of new release or another on Friday and Saturday while The Polyphonic Spree are celebrating their back catalog, and the songs that have inspired the band through the years, at the Kessler Theater. Next week offers music fans some incredible co-headliners: The Fixx with Fastball at Granada, James Taylor with Jackson Browne at Dickies Arena and Bad Religion with Alkaline Trio at Amplified Live. Rounding out the list this week are singer-songwriters Anderson East, who plays Trees Friday night, and Alec Benjamin, who will be playing at The Factory in Deep Ellum on Saturday. And if you're still looking for more, there definitely is more to find.
DALLAS, TX
yoursun.com

'Jukebox Saturday Night' with The Swingaroos

Florida Studio Theatre presents “Jukebox Saturday Night” with The Swingaroos, a brand-new music revue following the history of the jukebox and highlighting the greatest hits of the 1920s–1960s. In this jazzy cabaret, The Swingaroos will put their signature swingin’ twist on such songs as “Get Your Kicks on Route 66,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
wdiy.org

Interview: Adam Kubota of Postmodern Jukebox

Adam Kubota, bandleader of Postmodern Jukebox, talks with host Jim Wardrop about the band's restyling of modern pop hits in a vintage jazz sound along with their upcoming concert at the State Theatre in Easton on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Information on the band's concert is available at the State Theatre's website.
EASTON, PA
culturemap.com

New Country 96.3 & 99.5 The Wolf present Country Fest 21

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. New Country 96.3 & 99.5 The Wolf's Country Fest 21 will feature performances by headliner Chris Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Matt Stell, and Callista Clark. Young is touring in support of his new album, Famous Friends.
ENTERTAINMENT
Herald-Press

Dogwood Jamboree featuring new talent, youth competition

The Dogwood Jamboree features the theme “Classic Country Music” and four new performers from East Texas at 7 p.m. this Saturday at the Palestine High School Auditorium after the Hot Pepper Festival. Cameron Fulp of Sulphur Springs, Sonya Stevenson of Nacogdoches, Eric Maler of Corsicana and Liz Gallant are first-time...
PALESTINE, TX
culturemap.com

TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Doug Varone and Dancers: Somewhere

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Doug Varone creates modern choreography that is as accessible as it is sophisticated. These amazing dancers bring a special “human-ness” to Varone’s choreography. From the smallest gesture to the most powerful movement, Doug Varone and Dancers revels in the subtle beauty and raw energy in everyday moments. The work draws you in, surprises you, and takes you on a journey.
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents Carnival Nocturne

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Jigglewatts’ Carnival Nocturne is a weekly residency featuring world-class burlesque peppered with the best in electrifying variety entertainment, behind the curtain in the sultry carnival setting of The Grandstand. The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue partners with The Grandstand to present a different show each week featuring special guest luminaries of bellydance, sideshow, burlesque and more inside this immersive dark midway fantasy.
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

Austin Symphony Orchestra presents Back to the Future

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Back to the Future is the 1.21-gigawatt blockbuster that topped the 1985 box office chart, spawned two wildly successful sequels and stamped an enduring imprint on pop culture. Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), and a time traveling DeLorean go on the adventure of a lifetime as they travel to the past, present, and future, setting off a time-shattering chain reaction that disrupts the space-time continuum.
PERFORMING ARTS
culturemap.com

Rastrelli Cello Quartet: Cello Meets Hollywood

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The four gentlemen of the Rastrelli Cello Quartet began working together in 2002 and have devoted themselves ever since to exploring and experiencing the cello's world of sound. They are committed to tradition, but completely uncoupled from the conventional approach, which only serves as a solid foundation. Since then, the ensemble has built up a unique and broad repertoire, the likes of which can't be found anywhere else.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Russian Cultural Center presents Radix Cello Quartet

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Radix Cello Quartet is comprised of cellists Hasmik Vardanyan, Vyacheslav Dobrushkin, Bing Wei, and Hyeok Kwon. The quartet will presents a tribute concert to Vagram Saradjian .
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Anya Tish Gallery presents HJ Bott: "a Baroque Minimalist" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Anya Tish Gallery presents "HJ Bott: a Baroque Minimalist," the gallery’s fifth solo exhibition of Texas artist HJ Bott, whose career stretches over six decades. The exhibition will feature selected paintings and sculptures created between the 1970s and 2000s.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Do It for Durrett Foundation presents Do It For Durrett Rocks

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Do It For Durrett Rocks is a chance to support the Do It For Durrett Foundation. There will be live and silent auctions, music by Petty Theft and Grubes, Legal Draft beer, and some surprise guests as the foundation looks to support families impacted by sudden loss. Every ticket includes a t-shirt and food from Cane Rosso. VIP tickets includes reserved seats and Legal Draft beer.
CHARITIES
culturemap.com

Round Rock Arts and Culture presents PopUp Art Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Round Rock PopUp Art Show is an artist-focused outdoor event that will feature local and area artists selling original artwork, art jewelry, and other unique items.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

The Austin Séance presents Séance Sittings at the Minx+Muse Studio

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Comprised of ghost guides Albert Lucio and Jake Cordero, the Austin Séance demonstrates tools used by working mediums and employs those tools in modern recreations of old-time séances.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Ethereal Horror Fest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 2021 Ethereal Horror Fest will feature over 90 films from all over the world, including shorts starring Zachary Quinto, Margaret Cho, and Hana Mae Lee. There will be two days of horror films and an award ceremony hosted by horror drag act Pam Dulcé.
MOVIES
culturemap.com

Chapman Dance presents Sanctuary

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. , an evening of dance featuring new works along with repertory favorites such as "Exquisite Corpse” (2013), "Laughing Heart" (2016), and "Stop Copying Me" (2018). "Don’t Touch My Planet” (2020) leads a trio of new dances.
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

The Band Announces 50th-Anniversary Reissue for 1971 LP ‘Cahoots’

The Band will mark the 50th anniversary of their 1971 album Cahoots with an expanded reissue featuring alternate takes, new mixes, and an unreleased 1971 concert. Cahoots (50th-Anniversary Edition) — which follows similar half-centennial reissues for the Band’s Music From Big Pink, The Band, and Stage Fright — arrives December 10th via Capitol/UMe. In addition to the newly remixed and remastered Cahoots — which boasted the classics “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” “Life Is a Carnival,” and “The Moon Struck One” — the two-CD/one-Blu-ray reissue boasts outtakes and non-LP tracks like “Bessie Smith” and “Endless Highway” and instrumental versions of album cuts like...
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. With a refreshed lineup and newfound energy, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band remains one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music and country rock. Their career breakthrough came in 1970 with the release of Uncle Charlie & His Dog Teddy and their classic cover of Jerry Jeff Walker's “Mr. Bojangles,” a Top 10 pop hit that remains a staple of their live show.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Irving Symphony Orchestra presents Star Wars through the Years

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Irving Symphony Orchestra's opening concert will feature the iconic music of the most famous space saga in the history of film. The concert will feature music from the original Star Wars, Return of the Jedi, The Empire Strikes Back, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and The Mandalorian. The music will be accompanied by memorable images from this famous collection of cinema history.
IRVING, TX

