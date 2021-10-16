KXT 91.7 presents The Polyphonic Spree: Jukebox Jamboree

With more national and international acts coming at the beginning of next week, this weekend offers you a perfect chance to get live and local. Experimental industrial band ManifestiV, blues rockers Texicana and rock 'n' rollers The Roomsounds are all celebrating one kind of new release or another on Friday and Saturday while The Polyphonic Spree are celebrating their back catalog, and the songs that have inspired the band through the years, at the Kessler Theater. Next week offers music fans some incredible co-headliners: The Fixx with Fastball at Granada, James Taylor with Jackson Browne at Dickies Arena and Bad Religion with Alkaline Trio at Amplified Live. Rounding out the list this week are singer-songwriters Anderson East, who plays Trees Friday night, and Alec Benjamin, who will be playing at The Factory in Deep Ellum on Saturday. And if you're still looking for more, there definitely is more to find.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO